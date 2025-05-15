Warriors owner Joe Lacob regrets missing Steph Curry in Game 5 elimination

The Golden State Warriors' season is officially over. However, it may have already ended the second Stephen Curry left the court with a hamstring injury in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 6.

While Golden State still managed to win that game, its chances of getting past Minnesota without its superstar point guard looked slim at best. The team hung on and kept it close during stretches, but failed to keep up with the Timberwolves' scoring outbursts down the stretch.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob believes everything would've been different with Curry on the court. In a lengthy talk with The Athletic, he affirmed that Golden State would've won the series with a healthy Curry.

“Disappointing,” Lacob said on Thursday. “I really hoped we could extend the series, and I am pretty positive that if we had Steph, we’d have won this series.”

However, Lacob believes the Warriors had a positive season. He also gave Minnesota credit for the way it played in the playoffs, even though Golden State wasn't at full strength.

“It’s in some ways kind of a win to get here, to get (to) the second round,” Lacob said. “Yeah, we lost four games to one. Not good. But to a team that is playing very well. They took the Lakers out four to one, also with two of the greatest players in the world on their team. We didn’t have one of ours. So we can all sit here and make what-ifs, judgments, but I can’t be really upset with what happened, given that we just didn’t have our biggest force.”

The Warriors need to reassess their roster

Trading for Jimmy Butler in February brought life back to the Golden State Warriors. They tightened up on defense and were one of the best teams in the league after the trade deadline.

However, Butler didn't step up in the second round of the playoffs and take over like he used to in the past. The team needed him to be its go-to guy when Stephen Curry sustained his injury in Game 1 (May 6), and the Warriors needed to force Game 6 to give Curry a chance to return.

The offseason looms large as Curry's championship window is likely nearing its end, and the team has to decide whether to keep doubling down on a young, talented core or go all-in and acquire another superstar to make a final push for another ring.

