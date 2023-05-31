Warriors players pay tribute to Bob Myers who is set to leave after a historic run

Bob Myers got plenty of love from Golden State Warriors players as he officially announced his departure as GM. Myers enjoyed plenty of success with the franchise, winning four NBA championships as an executive.

He was responsible for forming the core that led the Dubs to new heights. He took over the GM role in 2012 and added a piece like Draymond Green next to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, a trio that guided the Warriors to a dynasty.

He was also responsible for signing coach Steve Kerr, who has been at the helm during their four title runs since 2015.

Under Myers' rein, the Warriors achieved a historic feat in 2016, finishing with the best regular season record of all-time (73-9). The Dubs fell short of a championship win that year, giving up a 3-1 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, they were right back at it the season after. Myers struck a deal to acquire former MVP Kevin Durant.

The Dubs formed arguably the best team in league history and won two more championships, which proved crucial to their dynasty. Myers won another chip with the Warriors in 2022 after finishing in the lottery for two consecutive seasons.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Bob Myers run as the leader of our Basketball Operations group was historic. Bob Myers run as the leader of our Basketball Operations group was historic. https://t.co/P3uydap7q6

Bob Myers won two Executive of the Year awards in 2015 and 2017 for his excellent work. Warriors players, current and former, all paid tribute to him after his announcement of leaving the Warriors was made official. Steph Curry was the first to do that on Instagram.

He wrote:

"Before the trophies and memories over this run, I remember I told you, "you better get it right!" and you did. The GM role was great and you did your thing. But forever grateful for you as a friend forever. Changed each other's lives! Enjoy the next chapter my guy... Thank you Bob!"

Steph Curry's message to Bob Myers on Instagram

Former Warriors star Kevin Durant also paid tribute to Myers on Instragam. He didn't write much but posted a picture of him and the Warriors executive with the championship trophy.

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story With Bob Myers

Bob Myers had kind words to say about Steph Curry and Kevin Durant

Bob Myers credited Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for his successful tenure with the Warriors. Curry has been the franchise's face since the beginning of the dynasty and the biggest reason behind their success.

Myers addressed that in his press conference, saying:

"Give him all the credit. He should have it. He is the most important person. It’s not even close."

³⁰ @StephMuse_ Bob Myers said Steph Curry is the key to the Warriors dynasty:



"Give him all the credit. He should have it. He is the most important person. It’s not even close." Bob Myers said Steph Curry is the key to the Warriors dynasty: "Give him all the credit. He should have it. He is the most important person. It’s not even close." https://t.co/Now9Kvyaws

Myers thinks the Warriors are in a good position due to Steph Curry's presence. He believes the Warriors are "lucky" to have him as their leader.

The soon-to-be former Warriors GM also thanked Kevin Durant for contributing to the Dubs' dynasty with two championships and three Finals runs in his tenure.

"For him to do it and completely deliver everything you would want – two Finals MVPs, three in a row Finals, two championships – what a talent," said Myers (via 95.7 The Game).

95.7 The Game @957thegame Bob Myers said Kevin Durant called him from Monaco to congratulate him on his decision today:



"For him to do it and completely deliver everything you would want – two Finals MVPs, three in a row Finals, two championships – what a talent." Bob Myers said Kevin Durant called him from Monaco to congratulate him on his decision today:"For him to do it and completely deliver everything you would want – two Finals MVPs, three in a row Finals, two championships – what a talent."

Bob Myers also revealed Durant had called him earlier to congratulate him on a stellar stint as an executive with the Warriors.

