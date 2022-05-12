×
"Warriors playing like a team that wants that Game 6 home revenue lol" - NBA World goes after Golden State Warriors following their shock loss to Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5

Memphis Grizzlies celebrating their blowout win in Game 5
Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta
ANALYST
Modified May 12, 2022 12:35 PM IST
The Golden State Warriors were handed a humbling 134-95 blowout loss in Game 5 by the Memphis Grizzlies. Needless to say, NBA fans around the world displayed a wide array of reactions following the game.

The Warriors-Grizzlies series has been one of the most intense and hostile ones in the 2022 playoffs. Although the Warriors took a convincing 3-1 lead after their performances at home, they failed to get the job done in Game 5.

They suffered a crushing defeat against a Grizzlies team without Ja Morant, looking out of sorts and defeated even before the fourth quarter started.

After 3Q:Grizzlies 119Warriors 67FIFTY TWO point lead. https://t.co/bBWS1udc38

After one of their worst postseason performances in recent history, the Warriors will return home and look to set the record straight. However, fans shared their emotions following the Warriors' abject capitulation in Game 5.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

The Warriors should be ashamed of themselves
Warriors down 50 with no Ja Morant https://t.co/VRxTWPF2iK
Warriors playing like a team that wants that Game 6 home revenue lol
Warriors tryna stop the Grizzlies https://t.co/L0QJAXcbzr
The Warriors right now: https://t.co/VfhzVHk1m2
Warriors definitely been playing with that we got a substitute teacher energy the last two games.
The Warriors Right Now: https://t.co/tJjXGbSCUx
Recap of Game 5 between the Warriors and Grizzlies https://t.co/itD46fWXOc
All the Warriors haters in the world right now https://t.co/aZGCkCMqCl
i love how the whole league is slandering us now warriors vs the world
how i need steve kerr coaching the warriors game on friday https://t.co/3crNtuafyu
Mike Brown sabotaging the Warriors in a playoff game? he really is #SacramentoProud 😈
Not trying to overreact but games like tonight and the game before is the reason why I’m not sold on the Warriors beating the Suns…
Kings watching Mike Brown coach the Warriors after hiring him: https://t.co/WGnFuE87KR
Let me reword this…they killing the Warriors with NO SUPERSTAR!!

A common slander trend has been centered around Steph Curry's comments before the game. With reference to the Grizzlies playing "Whoop That Trick" at home, Curry and the Warriors fell far short to counter that tactic.

Steph's strategy for tonight in Game 5 in Memphis: (via @kendra__andrews) https://t.co/6pr5vepspc

Although the Warriors suffered a horrible loss on the road, they still have a 3-2 lead heading into the next game. With Game 6 at the Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors are still in a relatively solid position to seal the series.

Can the Golden State Warriors put seal series in Game 6?

Steph Curry shoots a free throw
The Golden State Warriors have been an impressive for large swathes of the season, thanks to their form at home. With a 31-10 record in the regular season, the Warriors have continued their home dominance in the postseason as well.

Especially against the Grizzlies in this series, the Warriors have been formidable on their home floor. Taking a comfortable 142-112 win in Game 3, the Warriors followed up with a solid comeback performance to steal a 101-98 win in the next game.

While their performance in Game 5 could be a cause for concern, the Dubs are a resilient unit. In Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, Golden State have championship pedigree in their ranks. They have the potential to make a solid comeback and seal the series before the seventh game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Heading into Game 6, the Grizzlies will be a tough team to beat. While homecourt advantage has largely favored the Golden State Warriors, Memphis has played well as a cohesive unit without their star point guard. Game 4 provided a glimpse of their ability to compete at the Chase Center as they look to take the series the distance.

Q. Will the Golden State Warriors seal the series in Game 6?

Yes

No

Edited by Bhargav

