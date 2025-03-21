Marice Aguiar poured her heart out on social media to celebrate the birthday of her boyfriend, Golden State Warriors rookie Quinten Post. Known for sharing glimpses of her personal life on social media, Aguiar took to Instagram to post a series of photos, celebrating Post’s 25th birthday.

Ad

Following a highlight of Post’s impressive defensive play in the Warriors’ recent matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Aguiar flooded her Instagram Stories with wholesome photos and sweet birthday messages.

“Bday boy,” Aguiar captioned a Story that featured an adorable selfie of her and Post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Credits: Instagram (@mariceaguiar_)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Love living life with you,” she captioned a subsequent story.

Ad

Trending

Credits: Instagram (@mariceaguiar_)

“To many more years I love you *heart emoji*,” Aguiar continued.

Ad

Credits: Instagram (@mariceaguiar_)

Although Post didn’t have a game scheduled on his birthday, he certainly made the most of the opportunity that came his way on the last day as a 24-year-old. The rookie delivered an incredible performance yesterday, recording 18 points in just 22 minutes against the Raptors, helping the Warriors to a 117-114 victory.

Ad

Aguiar is often seen hyping up Quinten Post

Aguiar frequently shares Post's highlight clips on her Instagram. She never misses an opportunity to hype up her boyfriend, reacting to his in-game highlights for the Dubs.

During the Warriors-Raptors game, the second-round pick of the 2024 Draft delivered a jaw-dropping defensive stop. He met Colin Castleton at the rim for a massive block. Aguiar wasted no time in showing her appreciation for the play, flooding her Instagram story with fire emojis as the caption of a still of the moment.

Ad

Credits: Instagram (@mariceaguiar_)

Back in February, she celebrated one of Post’s four field goals against the Milwaukee Bucks. When he followed that up with his first back-to-back double-digit scoring games, Aguiar proudly responded with:

Ad

“EASY BUCKETS”

Credits: Instagram (@mariceaguiar_)

Quinten Post has slowly cemented his spot in Golden State's rotation. His playing time has been on the rise—jumping from 15.3 minutes per game in January to 16.7 in February, and up to 19.8 in March—as he consistently showcases improvements.

Fulfilling his role as the backup center behind Kevon Looney, the rookie is averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.