Warriors' Steph Curry & Klay Thompson to go head-to-head with NFL stars in cross-sport competition

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will be putting their elite hand-eye coordination to good use this summer. A recent announcement has confirmed the Warriors' star duo will go head-to-head with the Kansas Chief's Super Bowl-winning stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the latest edition of The Match.

Aaron Ladd @aaronladdtv #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will face off against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest edition of TNT’s ‘The Match’ #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will face off against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest edition of TNT’s ‘The Match’ https://t.co/ksj6TKfb5Z

The event will take place at the Wynn golf course in Las Vegas on June 29, and will pit two genuine superstar duos against each other in a game of golf. The event will definitely captivate sports fans from around the world.

However, it would appear that Steph Curry may have a slight advantage in the event, as he has previously participated in The Match, so will have a feel for the course. In 2020, Curry teamed up with legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to take on the team of Charles Barkley and five-time PGA-winning Phil Mickelson.

As you would expect, the team with the professional golf star won that contest, but that hasn't deterred Steph Curry from agreeing to take part again - most likely because the teams are more evenly-matched this time around.

However, any practice sessions on the golf course will have to wait, as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are currently embroiled in a playoff battle with the LeBron James-led LA Lakers, with the purple and gold currently holding a 2-1 series lead over the four-time champions.

Klay Thompson has been waiting to face the Lakers.

After defeating the Sacramento Kings in the seventh and final game of their opening series, the Warriors booked their spot in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs, where they were pitted against the Lakers.

When speaking to the media shortly after the Warriors dispatched the Kings, Klay Thompson revealed his excitement at facing his hometown team, sharing how he had been waiting for 12 years to face the Lakers in the postseason.

“Warriors-Lakers, it’s been a long time since they’ve seen each other in the playoffs. I know I’m personally excited. I get to play in front of my father and my mother and some of my best friends and go down to SoCal after our home stand,” Klay Thompson said. "It’s just a dream come true. I’ve waited for this for 12 years.”

The Warriors' series against the Lakers is providing fans with a genuine clash of styles. On the one side, you have a Golden State team that loves to play fast, move without the ball, and do the majority of its damage from behind the 3-point line. While the Lakers play a brutal, physical brand of basketball, with an onus on pressuring the rim, controlling the glass and earning multiple trips to the free-throw line.

Currently, the Lakers are in control of their second-round matchup against the Warriors, but Steph Curry and Co. will be looking to even the score when the two teams face off in Game 4 on Monday at the Crypto.com arena.

