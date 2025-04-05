Warriors superstar Steph Curry gets heated at $37,756,096 teammate for not passing the ball

Warriors superstar Steph Curry didn't hide his emotions during Friday's must-win game against the Nuggets. Curry was locked in as Golden State eyed a fifth-straight win and stay clear of the play-in tournament. During one of the possessions, Curry, who generally displays a calm demeanor, lashed out at his teammate, Buddy Hield.

The incident occurred in the third quarter when Hield waived off Curry, who was open at the 3-point line. Hield attacked a mismatch with Nikola Jokic coming up at the level to guard him, but he botched the play by airballing a layup. The ideal play would have been to pass the ball to Curry, who could have generated a better shot in transition.

Here's the video (via Fullcourpass on X):

The Golden State Warriors entered the game fifth in the West with a 45-31 record. A win would help them strengthen their hold in that spot and inch closer to a homecourt seeding.

