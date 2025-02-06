Warriors Trade Deadline Buzz: $20,000,000 center could join Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler in surprise move

The Golden State Warriors joined the long list of teams making big moves before the February 6 trade deadline.

Shortly before their road game against the Utah Jazz, they managed to get Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in a deal that sent Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, PJ Tucker and a 2025 first-round pick to Miami. Dennis Schroder was also involved, landing in Utah.

Even so, it seems like they're not done making moves just yet.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the Warriors are keeping a close eye on Chicago Bulls' big man Nikola Vucevic.

“The Golden State Warriors might not be done dealing, Brian Windhorst reports on ‘Get Up.’ Windhorst said the Warriors have multiple expiring contracts to deal, and could be looking for a big man who can shoot, like the Chicago Bulls' Nikola Vucevic.”

Vucevic can help them on both sides of the glass, and while he's not a great defensive payer, his ability to stretch the floor with his shooting could come in handy.

He's under contract for $20,000,000 this season and will make roughly $21 million more next year.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants the league to change the trade deadline

The Warriors lost three key rotation players just before tipoff. Besides the impact that might have on the court, it's not an easy thing to digest for anybody there.

Reports stated that coach Steve Kerr left the locker room looking down and emotional and he made sure to let those feelings out in the open after his team's loss to the Jazz:

“I think the league should consider making the trade deadline at the All-Star break, just so you don’t have to face these games where guys are getting traded half an hour before a game and you’re trying to process the emotions and trying to win a game,” Kerr said.

Kerr believes the league has to consider this factor, as the players have to deal with a lot of uncertainty right before games:

“It’d be great if we could move it back or make the last few days before the deadline off days. I don’t know how to do it, but these are tough days for sure,” Steve Kerr said.

A couple of years ago, we saw Harrison Barnes get traded while he was still in the middle of a game, so perhaps there's a better way to get through this with a little more tact.

