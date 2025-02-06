Warriors Trade News: Steph Curry-led team makes sensational move for Jimmy Butler after Kevin Durant rejection, listing full details

  • home icon
By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 06, 2025 01:46 GMT
Warriors makes sensational move for Jimmy Butler after Kevin Durant rejection, listing full details. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Golden State Warriors have acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in a blockbuster five-team trade. Butler has been at odds with the Heat the entire season, while the Warriors were looking for an upgrade to salvage whatever is left in Steph Curry's championship window.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Golden State will get Butler in a multi-team transaction. It's officially a new era in South Beach now that Butler's finally been traded. As for Golden State, it's a make-or-break move to make the playoffs.

Here's the initial breakdown of the 5-team trade:

Golden State Warriors received: Jimmy Butler (MIA)

Miami Heat received: Andrew Wiggins (GSW), PJ Tucker (UTA) and a protected first-round pick (GSW)

Detroit Pistons received: Lindy Waters III (GSW), Josh Richardson (MIA)

Utah Jazz received: Dennis Schroder (GSW)

Toronto Raptors received: Kyle Anderson (GSW)

In addition to acquiring Butler, the Warriors signed him to a two-year, $121 million extension. He will be waiving his player option for next season, so his new deal will go through until the 2026-27 NBA season.

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

