Warriors Trade News: Steph Curry-led team makes sensational move for Jimmy Butler after Kevin Durant rejection, listing full details

The Golden State Warriors have acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat in a blockbuster five-team trade. Butler has been at odds with the Heat the entire season, while the Warriors were looking for an upgrade to salvage whatever is left in Steph Curry's championship window.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Golden State will get Butler in a multi-team transaction. It's officially a new era in South Beach now that Butler's finally been traded. As for Golden State, it's a make-or-break move to make the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the initial breakdown of the 5-team trade:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Golden State Warriors received: Jimmy Butler (MIA)

Miami Heat received: Andrew Wiggins (GSW), PJ Tucker (UTA) and a protected first-round pick (GSW)

Detroit Pistons received: Lindy Waters III (GSW), Josh Richardson (MIA)

Utah Jazz received: Dennis Schroder (GSW)

Toronto Raptors received: Kyle Anderson (GSW)

In addition to acquiring Butler, the Warriors signed him to a two-year, $121 million extension. He will be waiving his player option for next season, so his new deal will go through until the 2026-27 NBA season.

Expand Tweet

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.