Warriors Trade Rumors: 2 hot targets on Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s radar to improve defense next to Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors front office is looking to pair an elite perimeter defender with Steph Curry and Co., Monte Poole reported on Saturday. A few hours later, Clutch Points reporter Brett Siegel said that the Warriors have held talks for Herbert Jones and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Ad

The Dubs added Jimmy Butler to the mix last season in a trade that saw Andrew Wiggins land with the Miami Heat. With another star alongside him, Steph Curry led the Warrriors to the Western Conference semifinals before sustaining a hamstring strain.

Without Curry, the Dubs fell apart and were eliminated by the Timberwolves in five games. That might not have been the case if the Warriors had more elite defenders playing next to Butler and Draymond Green. Golden State is now looking to upgrade the roster and potentially improve its defense by signing free agents or via trades.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was a solid rotation player for the Timberwolves last season. He made 82 appearances, recording 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 38.1% from 3-point range. As an unrestricted free agent, Alexander-Walker presents a low-cost and defensively solid option for Golden State.

Meanwhile, Herbert Jones averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Pelicans. He only managed 20 appearances due to multiple injuries. Even if the Dubs look past his injury history, they will need to trade for Jones, as he has two years left on his four-year, $53 million deal with New Orleans.

Ad

By comparison, Alexander-Walker would be a better option for Golden State. Both players are solid perimeter defenders who can also shoot from beyond the arc. Pursuing either would be a solid move by GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and his team.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr doesn’t plan on starting next season without a proper center

After deploying Draymond Green at center for the final stretch of the 2024-25 season, Warriors’coach Steve Kerr is ready for a new big. Speaking to reporters in May, Kerr emphasized the team’s need for an actual center.

Ad

“I don't want to start next season with Draymond as our starting center. I think it's doable for the last 30 games like we did this year, but you see the toll it takes on him,” Kerr said.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater LINK Steve Kerr: “I don't want to start next season with Draymond as our starting center. I think it's doable for the last 30 games like we did this year, but you see the toll it takes on him.”

So, apart from their pursuit of an elite perimeter defender, the Dubs will undoubtedly be in the market for a center as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.