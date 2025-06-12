Warriors Trade Rumors: 38.3% 3-point shooting center admired by Steve Kerr on team's radar

The Golden State Warriors are monitoring one player whom coach Steve Kerr has been a fan of over the past couple of seasons. According to the latest NBA trade rumors by Jake Fischer, it's none other than Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis. A career 38.3% 3-point shooter, Portis is an apt fit in Kerr's system.
The player-coach duo has history as they teamed up on Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Portis was in the rotation as one of the bigs on that roster, which finished fourth. Here's what Fischer wrote:
"Team executives expect Portis to have numerous potential landing spots in the midlevel market as well, although Milwaukee would like to bring back the 30-year-old forward, sources say.
"Golden State has always been a team to monitor for Portis, who has a notable fan in head coach Steve Kerr from their shared days during the 2023 FIBA World Cup competition with USA Basketball."
Portis has a $13,445,754 player option next year, which he's likely to accept. The Warriors can engage in trade talks for the 6-foot-10 player. The Bucks, however, might have a steep asking price for him. With Brook Lopez likely leaving in free agency, they need a stretch big next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is also potentially staying put in Milwaukee amid trade rumors.
Nevertheless, with four first-round picks and multiple young players available, the Warriors can bid for Portis if they are hellbent on the deal. It remains to be seen if they have the appetite to take on his contract for that price, which is potentially a one-year rental.
NBA Trade Rumors: Bobby Portis could sign long-term deal with Bucks amid Warriors interest
The Warriors' interest might not hold much weight for Bobby Portis. According to Jake Weinbach, the Bucks are likely to retain him, either with Portis opting into the final year of his deal or signing an extension. On the other hand, if Portis becomes a free agent, he will command the entire non-taxpayer midlevel exception worth $14.1 million. The Warriors might not have access to that if they re-sign Jonathan Kuminga.
They also have other needs, so even if the Warriors have the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception, they won't likely spend it on one player. Golden State also needs wing depth and shooting around the core trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.
