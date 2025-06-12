Warriors Trade Rumors: 38.3% 3-point shooting center admired by Steve Kerr on team's radar

The Golden State Warriors are monitoring one player whom coach Steve Kerr has been a fan of over the past couple of seasons. According to the latest NBA trade rumors by Jake Fischer, it's none other than Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis. A career 38.3% 3-point shooter, Portis is an apt fit in Kerr's system.

Ad

The player-coach duo has history as they teamed up on Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Portis was in the rotation as one of the bigs on that roster, which finished fourth. Here's what Fischer wrote:

"Team executives expect Portis to have numerous potential landing spots in the midlevel market as well, although Milwaukee would like to bring back the 30-year-old forward, sources say.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Golden State has always been a team to monitor for Portis, who has a notable fan in head coach Steve Kerr from their shared days during the 2023 FIBA World Cup competition with USA Basketball."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Portis has a $13,445,754 player option next year, which he's likely to accept. The Warriors can engage in trade talks for the 6-foot-10 player. The Bucks, however, might have a steep asking price for him. With Brook Lopez likely leaving in free agency, they need a stretch big next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is also potentially staying put in Milwaukee amid trade rumors.

Nevertheless, with four first-round picks and multiple young players available, the Warriors can bid for Portis if they are hellbent on the deal. It remains to be seen if they have the appetite to take on his contract for that price, which is potentially a one-year rental.

Ad

NBA Trade Rumors: Bobby Portis could sign long-term deal with Bucks amid Warriors interest

The Warriors' interest might not hold much weight for Bobby Portis. According to Jake Weinbach, the Bucks are likely to retain him, either with Portis opting into the final year of his deal or signing an extension. On the other hand, if Portis becomes a free agent, he will command the entire non-taxpayer midlevel exception worth $14.1 million. The Warriors might not have access to that if they re-sign Jonathan Kuminga.

Ad

Expand Tweet

They also have other needs, so even if the Warriors have the full non-taxpayer midlevel exception, they won't likely spend it on one player. Golden State also needs wing depth and shooting around the core trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More