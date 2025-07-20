Warriors Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Has No Intentions to Return Amid $30M Demand

It seems like the Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga conundrum won't be resolved anytime soon. The likeliest outcome was Kuminga returning to Golden State, citing a lean market. The teams interested in him struck deals elsewhere and are potentially out of his sweepstakes.

The Warriors holding onto him was the best-case scenario amid a dry market. However, Kuminga has no intentions of running it back, according to the latest trade rumor by insider Brett Siegel.

"Kuminga’s camp want a big deal in the $30M+ range and don’t want to be back with Warriors," Siegel tweeted on Saturday. "Golden State wants a small deal in $20M range where they can flip him because there’s no market. Dubs still holding out that a S&T with Bulls can happen. Ayo Dosunmu is a good player."

The Warriors could be in a crunch if they re-sign Kuminga on a $30 million annual contract. It might become difficult to move him, without takers in the market for a hefty and long-term contract. If the deal is around $20-$25 million a year, it's a realistic situation for both sides to find a trade partner.

Siegel reported that the Bulls could be an option. Golden State could land hot commodities like Ayo Dosunmu or Coby White. It remains to be seen if the Bulls remain interested in a sign-and-trade.

Warriors trade rumors: Three things to keep an eye on in a Jonathan Kuminga to Bulls sign-and-trade

The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls can complete a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga with three things to keep an eye on. With Kuminga holding out on a $30 million annual salary demand, the Warriors can offer him a $25 million yearly contract with a trade kicker. A pre-deadline day deal could help Kuminga get this desired salary.

The other situation is Coby White's future. According to Brett Siegel, the Bulls are interested in keeping White, contrary to previous reports. The Warriors will likely aim to land a valuable asset like White.

Should the Bulls refuse to part ways with White, the Warriors may have to take a U-turn on Nikola Vucevic decision. According to insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors are not interested in the Lithuanian center.

However, to match salaries, Vucevic may have to be involved in a trade. He's making $21.4 million on an expiring deal next season.

