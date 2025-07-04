Warriors Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Viewed as Premium Bargaining Chip in LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Dream' Moves

The Golden State Warriors remain cautious about Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency and using him as a trade chip in marquee trades. They are yet to offer him a deal, and so is anybody else on the market. Kuminga reportedly is demanding a $30 million annual deal and a contract of that size could be huge for the Warriors should they pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James.

There's immense speculation regarding the two superstar forwards' futures, tied to their respective teams' roster decisions. Looking in from the outside are Warriors, who may be hoping to use their preserved assets in a mega deal for either James or Antetokounmpo.

According to insider Brett Siegel, keeping Kuminga and flipping his contract in such a deal could be a bargaining chip in negotiations.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been linked to Golden State, and the team is continuing to monitor his situation with Milwaukee closely, sources said," Siegel reported.

He added that the Warriors will engage in negotiations if Giannis becomes available.

"In order to pursue Giannis, the Warriors would need a young talent like Kuminga on a decent contract to utilize as a bargaining chip," Siegel wrote.

He provided the scoop on James' situation with the Warriors, reporting that owner Joe Lacob has "long dreamed" of bringing the four-time MVP to the Bay Area. The Warriors reportedly pursued him at the 2024 trade deadline, but James, Rich Paul, and their camp rejected the idea.

"The same line of thinking relates to LeBron James and his uncertain future," Siegel added. "Warriors owner Joe Lacob has long dreamed of bringing James to San Francisco, and they seriously pursued him before the 2024 NBA trade deadline, sources said."

Now, with uncertainty looming, James could be open to a move to Golden State, given the circumstances. If the Lakers don't improve and there's a way for the Warriors to retain Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, James will have a realistic shot at another title with the Warriors, which he wants, as per his agent Paul.

Warriors don't have time with Jonathan Kuminga decision with uncertain LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo endeavors

The Golden State Warriors need reinforcements, and they need them now. They have been fairly quiet during the 2025 NBA Free Agency, not making a single move. Golden State hasn't struck any significant trades apart from the draft. Despite links to prominent targets, the Warriors have been patient.

However, they can only stay put for so long. Amid their LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo endeavors, the Warriors can't stall the Jonathan Kuminga free agency decision. They may not have enough targets available to compete next season at this rate.

Retaining Kuminga would essentially see Golden State boast the same core it did last year. A sign-and-trade, however, can help the franchise improve on the margins at least. The likely outcome is Kuminga returning, but if the Warriors have enticing trade partners, it could be a wiser option for immediate contention instead of waiting to see what happens with James and Giannis.

