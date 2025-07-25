Warriors trade rumors: Steph Curry & Co. keep Jonathan Kuminga in play for blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo bid

The offseason discourse surrounding Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is heating up. Heading into this offseason, it appeared to be more a question of when Kuminga parted ways with Golden State rather than if it would come to that. Now, it sounds like the Warriors are keen on retaining Kuminga in case former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes available.San Francisco Standard reporter Tim Kawakami broke the news on Friday morning, indicating that the team wants to maintain its assets just in case The Greek Freak winds up wanting out of Milwaukee.Of course, Antetokounmpo is planning to stay in Milwaukee, where he's spent the entirety of his career.Heading into the offseason, there were questions about whether the 2021 Finals MVP would request a trade given their lack of draft capital and cap crunch. Instead, the team's front office decided to waive Damian Lillard, stretching the remainder of his contract out over the next five years.This, in turn, allowed them to sign Myles Turner, giving Antetokounmpo a talented front-court presence fresh off an NBA Finals run.If things wind up going south in Milwaukee, however, it sounds like Golden State is hopeful that they can swoop in and acquire Antetokounmpo.Shams Charania provides update on Jonathan KumingaOn Thursday, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania appeared on &quot;NBA Today&quot; to discuss Jonathan Kuminga's offseason so far.After speaking with Kuminga, he informed fans that the standout forward isn't in any sort of a rush to figure out a deal with Golden State:&quot;He is in absolutely no rush on doing a deal with the Warriors right now.&quot;He's not accepting their current offers. He added that he wants the team to explore options with his agent, Eric Turner, whether that's continuing conversations with the Warriors, but also sign-and-trade options that are available to him in the marketplace.”According to Charania, right now the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings are both &quot;aggressive&quot; in their pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga.As he explained, over the past week, both teams have made concrete offers for Jonathan Kuminga; however, Golden State isn't interested.Per Clutch Points' Brett Siegel, the Suns' offer centered around Grayson Allen, but the Warriors' front office reportedly has no interest in acquiring the 29-year-old guard.If the two sides can't reach a deal, and a sign-and-trade doesn't materialize, Kuminga could wind up returning to Golden State on a one-year deal to hit unrestricted free agency next summer.