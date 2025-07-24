Warriors Trade Rumors: Steph Curry's team target $21,000,000 guard in blockbuster deal to upgrade roster

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 24, 2025 04:18 GMT
Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Warriors Trade Rumors: Steph Curry's team target $21,000,000 Ayo Dosunmu in blockbuster deal to upgrade roster. (Image Source: Getty)

The Golden State Warriors have remained quiet in free agency, opting not to make any additions around Steph Curry. However, they’re expected to stay active on the trade front. One name that has surfaced as a potential target is Ayo Dosunmu, who is currently on a three-year, $21,000,000 deal with the Chicago Bulls.

According to a recent report by NBA insider Brett Siegel, there’s strong league-wide interest in the 6-foot-5 guard, who is entering the final year of his contract. The Warriors, who have previously expressed interest in Dosunmu, are reportedly among the teams pursuing him once again.

Ayo Dosunmu has spent all four seasons of his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls, consistently showing growth and improvement each year. If the Warriors manage to put together a trade package and acquire the young guard, he could serve as a valuable complementary piece. With his skill set, Dosunmu has the potential to thrive alongside Steph Curry in the Warriors’ backcourt.

Last season, former Illinois standout appeared in 76 games for the Chicago Bulls, starting in 46 of them. He posted career-best numbers, averaging 12.3 points per game on an efficient 49.2% shooting from the field, along with 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists, both also career highs.

Known for his clean shooting mechanics, Dosunmu emerged as a legitimate perimeter threat during the 2023-24 campaign. He attempted an average of 3.9 shots from beyond the arc per game and converted them at an impressive 40.3% clip.

Golden State Warriors fans react to Ayo Dosunmu report

Since reports emerged about the Golden State Warriors' interest in trading for Ayo Dosunmu, social media has been buzzing. Warriors fans have shared candid reactions and speculated on how the move could impact the team.

A fan said:

Another said:

A user commented:

Another commented:

Meanwhile, the Warriors' front office is feeling the pressure to make strategic moves to strengthen the roster while Steph Curry remains in peak form. However, their flexibility is limited due to the financial constraints imposed by the new CBA regulations.

