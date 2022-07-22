“You talk about Tiger Woods’ emotions at The Open, there was some emotion going on in Kevin Durant’s mind” - NBA insider says the Warriors winning made KD think about where he is in his career

With the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA Finals, insider Dave McMenamin believes it made Kevin Durant rethink his career.

Durant left the Warriors with the belief that he would win a championship with the Brooklyn Nets. A few years later, his Nets were swept in the first round, and his old team are NBA champions.

Durant is now requesting a trade away from Brooklyn and Kyrie Irving, whom he chose to team up with.

During a recent segment on The Dan Patrick Show, Dave McMenamin spoke about his understanding of Durant's situation.

"You talk about Tiger Woods' emotions at The Open, there was some emotion going on in Kevin Durant's mind. Seeing the Golden State Warriors, his former team, win the championship.

"It caused him to take some stock at where he is in Brooklyn at this moment and think about where he is in his career overall."

Considering KD's goal is to win championships, seeing the Warriors win before he could have led to justifiable emotions.

Full appearance: How much of a role did the #Warriors winning a title play in KD's trade request? Would he want to stay if they trade Kyrie? Dave McMenamin (@Mcten) called in today to discuss the current situation in Brooklyn with their two stars.

While McMenamin believes Durant is an all-time great, he also pointed out how the Golden State win led to a trade request.

"He's going to be considered one of the greatest scorers of all time. One of the greatest players of all time, but we do measure the greats in the NBA when it comes to championships.

"He only has two right now and looking ahead at the final stage of his prime and wondering if he can get it done in Brooklyn. That was the impetus, I've been told that led to the trade request."

While the Brooklyn Nets could still win a championship with Durant, last season was not a good look. As a result, Durant and Irving could be going their separate ways before the upcoming season.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could split up because of the Golden State Warriors win.

Because of Golden State's win, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant could be out of Brooklyn.

Dave McMenamin pointed out that Irving and the Warriors' win was part of the trade request.

"I think your statement about wondering if he could have the team without Kyrie, that's another piece of information that people around the league have speculated.

"To me, that that could have been the true underpinning of what this trade request was about. It was, I need to be in a situation where I can win and compete for championships."

Dave McMenamin is not the only analyst to discuss the idea of Durant no longer wanting to play with Kyrie Irving.

"I first guessed this...It appears to me that Kevin and Kyrie have gone Splitsville, they are not besties anymore...Following Kyrie to Brooklyn is KD's biggest mistake." @RealSkipBayless reacts to reports of Kevin Durant wanting Kyrie out of Brooklyn:

Golden State's championship win could have been the catalyst for the end of the dynamic Nets duo's time together.

