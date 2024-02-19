What took place in this year's iteration of the NBA All-Star game has been dividing the fans. Although, is it possible that the events that happened on the court were pre-determined? A short clip posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Yahoo Sports showed a stack of papers labeled 'ASG Script' but could this be an actual script that dictated what happened in the game?

Speculations and claims that the results of NBA games are decided before the game even takes place aren't new. These mostly come from fans who are disappointed when the final results don't favor their team and there has never been concrete evidence of that.

However, is the stack of papers with the name 'ASG Script' actual proof that the league rigged the results of the NBA All-Star game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The chances that this is an actual play-by-play script that dictated everything that happened in the NBA All-Star game are highly unlikely. Mapping out everything that happened in the 48 minutes of playtime and having everything go according to that plan is an absurd notion.

Besides, if there was such a thing, the NBA would not be leaving it lying around for someone to expose it.

This stack of papers which is labeled as the 'ASG Script' is most likely something to help the media or the broadcast team remember the flow of the events. This is likely something that dictates what to say during player introductions and what to do during breaks in the action such as timeouts.

The document could also include what to do and say during the halftime show performance and to some extent, what to do once the game concludes. Basically, it is something that helps the broadcast flow smoothly.

Also read: How many viewers watched the 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday? Exploring viewership and more

Recapping the events of the NBA All-Star weekend

The NBA All-Star weekend kicked off on Feb. 16 featuring the Rising Stars game. The Rising Stars featured the league's young players divided into four teams in a knockout-style competition. Team Jalen Rose eventually won the competition against team Detlef Schrempf which consisted of G-league standouts.

The following day (Feb. 17), the Skills Challenge, slam dunk contest, and the three-point contest took center stage. The hometown Team Pacers, consisting of Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, and Tyrese Haliburton, beat Team All-Stars (Scottie Barnes, Trae Young, Tyrese Maxey) and Team Top Picks (Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards).

Mac McClung successfully defended his title in the Slam Dunk contest while Damian Lillard did the same in the 3-point contest. Meanwhile, Steph Curry triumphed over Sabrina Ionescu in the first-ever NBA All-Star WNBA vs NBA 3-point challenge.

On the last day of the festivities, the Western Conference and Eastern Conference All-Stars put on a show for a combined 397 points. The East prevailed with a final score of 211-186.