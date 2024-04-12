NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spoke about the legacy that O.J. Simpson left with the black community, saying that the former football star was not able to live up to the responsbility that came with his celebrity.

The 1973 NFL most valuable player, Orenthal James Simpson in real life, died on Apr. 10 after losing his battle with prostate cancer. He was 76.

Simpson was a highly decorated running back, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1968 as a senior at the University of Southern California. He went on to star in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills (1969-1977) and the San Francisco 49ers (1978-79).

After his NFL days, he established a steady career as a broadcaster and as an actor.

However, all of his accomplishments were overshadowed by his trial in 1995 in connection with the killings of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

A jury, though, found him not guillty in a highly publicized trial that had all of the United States divided. Many to this day, though, believe that he was guilty of the murder charges lodged against him.

Following news of O.J. Simpson's death, Abdul-Jabbar pondered over the legacy of the NFL legend, highlighting how it was lamentable that he was not able to live up to his responsiblity to the bigger black community as hoped.

The outspoken six-time NBA champion took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his thoughts on the recently departed sports figure, saying:

"Every Black celebrity knows that, whether they like it or not, they represent the entire black community. Sadly, despite admirable accomplishments as an athlete, OJ Simpson was not able to live up to that responsibility. His life is a reminder of how quickly one's legacy can crash and burn."

O.J. Simpson and Game 4 of the 1994 NBA Finals

While O.J. Simpson starred in the NFL, he's also part of NBA-lore, particularly Game 4 of the 1994 NBA Finals between the Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks.

One of the top running backs in NFL history, Simpson was arrested in 1994 over two charges of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles.

However, before being arrested, an infamous chase first happened in the highways of LA as the former NFL star decided to flee in a white Ford Bronco after agreeing to turn himself in.

The chase disrupted regular TV programming across all networks, including NBC, which was then broadcasting the Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Rockets and the Knicks.

O.J. Simpson eventually surrendered following the chase. He went through a highly publicized trial but was acquitted in October 1995.

As for Game 4 of the 1994 NBA Finals, the Knicks won 91-84 ,to level the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Derek Harper led the way for New York in the win, finishing with 21 points.

Houston, though, had the last laugh, as it went on to win its second staright NBA title in seven games. Hakeen Olajuwon was named Finals MVP after averaging 26.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 blocks.