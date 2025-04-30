"Was always Pacers in 5": NBA fans react to Tyrese Haliburton packing Bucks away after brouhaha-filled matchup 

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have advanced to the semi-finals of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Pacers successfully beat the Milwaukee Bucks in five games. Indiana won the series 4-1 against Milwaukee, with Haliburton leading the team to victory on Tuesday.

It was a good way to end the series after the Pacers won it in front of their hometown crowd. The audience in attendance was loud, especially considering the dramatic finish to Game 5. Haliburton went for the game-winning layup in overtime to send the Bucks back to Milwaukee.

It's a huge accomplishment for the Pacers to beat a team consisting of Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, waiting for Indiana in the semi-finals are the Cleveland Cavaliers. Heading into the postseason, the Cavs have proven to be the best team in the Eastern Conference. Beating them will be no easy feat.

Fans on X/Twitter expressed their thoughts on the first-round series between the Pacers and Bucks:

"Was always Pacers in 5," one fan said.

"Last week I said pacers in 5," a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"I'm getting closer to my precious ring," one fan added.

"Congratulations to IND for advancing to the next round," another fan tweeted.

"Hard-fought, congrats," a fan posted.

"Lets goooo hell of a comeback," another fan said.

Tyrese Haliburton ices Game 5 to send Bucks home

Game 5 of the first-round series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks was huge. While the Bucks made it seem like they were going to force a Game 6, the Pacers made an effort on defense in overtime to force a bunch of turnovers. Then coming to Indiana's rescue was none other than Tyrese Haliburton.

The point guard put on a show on Tuesday to help seal a nail-biting 119-118 victory over the Bucks. He nearly had a double-double performance, adding 26 points, nine assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks. While his numbers are nothing short of impressive, Haliburton's game-winning layup in the final seconds of overtime was the highlight of the night.

With a huge victory over the Bucks, the Pacers are now set to do battle against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the semi-finals.

How do you think Tyrese Haliburton and Co. will fare against the Cavs in the next round of the 2025 NBA playoffs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

