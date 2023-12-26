Was Chris Paul spotted getting into a car with Kim Kardashian? Debunking viral tweet

On Monday, Chris Paul achieved a significant milestone in his illustrious NBA career, moving up the all-time three-pointers list during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets. This commendable feat showcased Paul's ongoing impact in the world of professional basketball, solidifying his status as a reliable and influential point guard in the league.

In a world where social media can elevate falsehoods to the status of trending news, a recent viral tweet purported that NBA legend Chris Paul was spotted entering a vehicle with reality TV star Kim Kardashian. But the tweet was actually a fake, made by a parody account called NBA Ćentel.

The parody post was quoted:

"Chris Paul spotted getting into car with Kim Kardashian spending Christmas with her."

The photo that sparked the rumors is not of Kim Kardashian and Chris Paul, but of her sister Kendall Jenner. The photo was taken in 2022, when Kendall Jenner was dating Devin Booker.

Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Chris Paul

Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, sparked a controversy in 2022, with a tweet accusing NBA star Chris Paul of having an affair with his former wife, Kim Kardashian. The bold claim came just hours before West's Twitter account was suspended and followed his previous contentious statements.

The cheating allegation was made in the wake of the couple's divorce settlement, where West agreed to pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. Despite the suspension of his Twitter account, West's accusation generated widespread speculation and reactions on social media.

There were rumors that Kim Kardashian met Phoenix Suns’ star Chris Paul through his teammate Devin Booker, who was dating Kim’s sister, Kendall. Paul has a happy marriage with Jada Crawley since 2011 and they have two children together.

Meanwhile, Kanye West faced backlash for his controversial actions, which resulted in his Twitter account being suspended by the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk.