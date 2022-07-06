“Was Draymond making all of these incredible predictions because he’s been repping with KD?” - Chris Broussard questions the motives behind Draymond Green’s latest comments on Kevin Durant

Draymond Green's recent prediction comments on Kevin Durant have caused Chris Broussard to question the 4x champion's motives.

Analyst reacts to Draymond Green and Kevin Durant being in talks

Broussard questions:

“Was Draymond making all of these incredible predictions because he’s been repping with KD?”

When Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn, rumors of him rejoining the Warriors surfaced immediately. Many believe Durant left the Warriors to create a legacy separate from Steph Curry and company. Failing to do that in Brooklyn, could KD be on his way back to Golden State?

Durant left the squad after a season featuring a public dispute between him and Draymond Green. KD hasn't spoken publicly about his opinion on a return. Analysts are speculating about it anyhow.

However, Green has been commenting on Durant over the past few months. Broussard questioned Green's motives behind his most recent comments regarding Kevin Durant.

Broussard said:

“I’m just wondering, was Draymond throwing out all this revisionist history, was Draymond giving all these props to KD? … I mean its reported that they have been talking.”

Comments like these may fuel the conversation for a Kevin Durant return, but it is currently mere speculation.

Durant has long been a polarizing figure in the NBA, and his possible return to Golden State sparked controversy among fans.

Durant's future destination remains unknown. He could stay in Brooklyn, per reports of the franchise's patient approach. Draymond Green speaking with KD means nothing except that they may have repaired their relationship.

Green and Durant host podcasts and understand how the media can manipulate a story. Both have yet to say anything specific about the matter, let alone a planned return. Neither player has quashed the rumors either.

Durant has typically made decisions about changing teams in private. He released the information about his previous moves. Any other source is merely speculation, especially regarding Golden State.

The Warriors have proved they do not need KD to win a championship, as Draymond Green pointed out during Durant's last season with the team.

Durant is yet to show that he can win without Golden State. Many pundits have argued that Durant's top priority is to prove that he can lead his team to a title. If the Nets trade him, his future destination will likely feature an opportunity to lead the franchise.

