Was Drew Timme drafted at NBA Draft 2023? Reason why he will play for Bucks in NBA 2023-24 season explored

Drew Timme was one of the best players in college basketball. The Gonzaga center dominated the college game and was named a consensus first-team All American in 2023. He was on the second team in 2021 and 2022.

Timme, though, went undrafted on Thursday night. The 6' 10" center was ranked lower on draft boards due to his lack of athleticism, which means he could struggle at the next level.

The Gonzaga stalwart instead signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent following the draft, signing an Exhibit 10 contract.

An Exhibit 10 is a one-year contract worth the NBA minimum salary. Teams can convert the same to a two-way deal before the season begins. Exhibit 10 contracts usually include a $50,000 bonus if the player is waived.

Is Timme guaranteed a spot on Bucks roster?

Timme will look to earn a roster spot and a two-way deal. He will likely compete in the team’s training camp and summer league games to show that he's worthy of an NBA roster spot.

Timme will also need to improve his outside shooting to make it in the league. Scouts pointed to his struggles from the 3-point range as a reason why he was not on draft boards. He shot 25.3 percent from the 3-point range at Gonzaga.

He had a career year in his final season at Gonzaga, averaging 21.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in his senior year. Timme led Gonzaga to the Sweet Sixteen every year at Gonzaga, aside from 2020 when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was a part of the 2021 team that lost the national championship to Baylor.

The big man has amazing post moves and can score with nifty, fundamental skills. Scouts, though, worry that he could struggle to have the same production at the next level, as post touches are a rarity in today’s NBA.

He may also struggle as a defender. He's a bit undersized to guard centers and does not have the foot speed to stay in front of the wings. He also does not play above the rim and may struggle to corral rebounds.

Timme’s Gonzaga teammate Julian Strawther was taken in the first round in the draft on Thursday. He was selected by reigning champions Denver Nuggets.

