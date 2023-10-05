"Was about to go crazy in Miami": NBA fans stunned as shocking reports emerge on Damian Lillard's divorce after being married for 11 years

Following the stunning trade that sent former Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, more shocking news has emerged. The seven-time All-Star has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Kay’La, the mother of his three children. “Dame” and his wife were college sweethearts at Weber State University. They were married in September 2021.

Lillard has largely kept a low profile about his private life. Although he sometimes posts photos and events with his children, he has made it a point to shield his family from the public eye. The shocking news promptly caused a storm on social media with numerous fans reacting.

“He was about to go crazy in Miami thought he was slick lmfao”

Damian Lillard's filing for divorce has sent shockwaves. Before the news came out, there was no noise that something was brewing between him and his wife. Per reports obtained, the superstar point guard cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the “irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

Kay’La Lillard has reportedly been living away from the NBA player and their kids since December 2022. She stayed at their West Linn home while “Dame Time” and the kids lived at the plush $7.7 million West Linn mansion. Just last month, the newest member of the Milwaukee Bucks transferred to another house in Tualatin, a southwestern suburb of Portland, Oregon.

Damian Lillard or his attorney Shawn Menashe has not commented after news of the filing for divorce came out.

With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to challenge for the NBA championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted the Milwaukee Bucks to show their commitment to winning another championship. They showed it by bringing in Damian Lillard, one of the NBA’s best players.

Antetokounmpo will now team up with one of the league’s deadliest shooters to try and win another Larry O’Brien Trophy for the Bucks. Milwaukee still has Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez on their star-studded roster.

New coach Adrian Griffin arguably has the best four-man group in the NBA. The Bucks are expecting nothing less than a legitimate chance to win the championship with the roster they have assembled.

Although the Bucks are likely going to suffer a downside on the defensive end with Jrue Holiday’s exit, many are excited about Lillard’s addition. One of Milwaukee’s biggest weaknesses over the past few years was their inability to score in half-court sets, particularly in the playoffs. Antetokounmpo can do that on certain occasions and so does Khris Middleton. “Dame Time,” though, is expected to push them to another level in that area.

Lillard had this to say about playing with the two-time MVP (via Ben Hustle):

“They’re not gonna allow [Giannis] to come downhill and just dunk every time… Which one are you gonna do? Are you gonna clog up the paint or are you gonna allow me to make 9 threes?”

Damian Lillard’s ability to score is unquestioned. He may be the missing piece the Milwaukee Bucks need to snare a second championship in the Antetokounmpo era.