"Was just running 'kamikaze style'": Kevin Durant ponders on offensive refinements following 2019 Achilles tear

Kevin Durant has been an exceptional scorer since he stepped foot in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns star's versatile skillset on offense, combined with his 7-foot frame, make him an unguardable threat. Durant has always been able to score in a variety of ways, something he's often relied on.

However, he had to refine his game after the unfortunate Achilles tear he endured during the 2019 NBA Finals. Despite concerns about the impact of the injury after his comeback, the former league MVP has continued dominating his opponent. In an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Durant revealed he dug deeper into his 'basketball IQ' after returning to the court in 2020-21.

"I’m more methodical now in my approach with where I want to score from and where I want to initiate from," Durant told Medina. "A lot of times before that, I was just running it ‘kamikaze style.’ I was not reading the defense, not understanding the different schemes that coaches were putting at me.

"I feel like as I sat down and got older with winning, injuries and all of that stuff, it has helped my basketball IQ. That has grown more than anything – my IQ for the game and knowing how to approach each game."

Kevin Durant had the combination of speed and athleticism during his younger days before his Achilles injury. He could force his way on offense due to that. But KD had to be cautious after his NBA return to avoid another major injury. That contributed to his approach being more methodical. as he mentioned during his one-on-one interview with Medina.

Kevin Durant breezes past Hakeem Olajuwon in scoring

Kevin Durant continued climbing the NBA's all-time scoring ladder after surpassing the legendary Hakeem Olajuwon during the Suns' 100-95 loss to the Lakers on Thursday. Durant is now 12th on the all-time scoring list. He achieved the feat after scoring his 36th point of the game late in the fourth quarter. Durant had 39 in the game.

His current tally stands at 26,949 points. Durant has been on a scoring tear these past couple of seasons. In the 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets, the four-time scoring champion averaged 29.9 points per game across 55 appearances.

In 2022-23, while splitting his time between the Nets (39 games) and the Suns (eight games), KD averaged 29.1 points. He's begun the 2023-24 season with an 18-point outing against his former team, the Golden State Warriors and a 39-point outing against the LA Lakers.