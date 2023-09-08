Was Kai Jones on Molly during his IG live video? NBA Reddit speculates cause for Hornets big man’s erratic behavior

Charlotte Hornets big man Kai Jones took part in an Instagram live on Thursday, but his live stream led to some concern from fans. That's because Jones spoke mostly unintelligibly while listening to music and sweating and laughing.

At one point in the video, Jones could be heard talking about how he doesn’t think that the Hornets will try and trade him:

“I think the Hornets are very high on me,” Jones said. “I get that call on my phone, I will have my bye, but I don't think that's gonna happen anytime soon.”

NBA fans on Reddit have speculated that Jones was on Ecstasy/Molly during his IG live. That's because he was displaying many of the side effects of someone who has used the drug, including increased energy/activity and impulsiveness.

It was also confirmed that Jones’ teammates all unfollowed him after his outburst. However, it's still unclear whether Jones was in fact on drugs during his live stream.

How has Kai Jones fared in his NBA career so far?

As for Kai Jones’ NBA career, he has only played two seasons in the league since being drafted No. 19 in the 2021 NBA draft. Jones has shown upside as an athletic rim-running big man but has only played a limited role for the Hornets thus far.

Jones has averaged just 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game on 56.7% shooting over 67 games with Charlotte. He has done so in 9.1 minutes per game.

Given the fact that Jones is not a big part of the Hornets’ rotation, his erratic behavior may put his young NBA career in jeopardy. Charlotte already exercised Jones’ $3.05 million team option for the 2023-24 NBA season. However, it remains to be seen how Jones’ recent IG live affects his future.

