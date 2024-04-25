Was Kelly Oubre Jr. involved in car accident again? 76ers star's 2nd accident after losing to Knicks explored

Hours after the Philadelphia 76ers lost 104-101 to the New York Knicks, it was reported that Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a car accident.

Authorities shared that Oubre disregarded a red traffic light, which caused him to crash his Oubre's 2021 Lamborghini into a 2023 Hyundai Elantra. Luckily for both the Sixers guard and the driver of the Elantra, no one was seriously injured. However, both cars reportedly had to be towed away due to the damage the two cars have sustained.

Oubre wasn't seriously hurt in the accident and is not included on the injury list.

Kelly Oubre Jr was involved in another car accident

This is the second time that Oubre was involved in a car accident this season. Earlier in the Sixers' campaign, the guard was sidelined for a lengthy period due to a car accident.

According to reports, Oubre was a victim of a hit-and-run in November 2023. The NBA player was said to be walking home when he was struck by a car's side mirror, resulting in injuries that sidelined him for a significant number of games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to be important for the Sixers

The Sixers' first-round series against the Knicks has been intense as both teams are giving their all on both ends. One of the players who have proved his worth for Philly has been Kelly Oubre Jr. His defensive tenacity has been helpful for the team as he's one of the players that head coach Nick Nurse has assigned to guard Jalen Brunson.

Oubre has the height and length advantage, giving him the perfect position to slow down Brunson. He's also athletic enough to keep up with the Knicks guard, which has given the team problems.

Even with how well he's defended Brunson, Oubre is aware that he won't be able to stop the star from being effective. But the Sixers star shared that their head coach has helped him have an advantage on the defensive end.

"[Nurse] was giving me nuggets and tips on how to disrupt him and disrupt his flow," Oubre said after their Game 1 loss. "[Brunson is] still going to score and do what he does, and he can shoot the ball anytime he wants, which makes it tough to guard."

Defensively, Oubre has done an intelligent job in slowing down the All-Star guard. In the past two games, Brunson has only made 16.7% of his threes and 29% of his shots from the field. Fortunately, the Sixers guard didn't suffer anything serious in the recent car accident that he was involved in.

Philly needs him as he could be their key to winning the series.

