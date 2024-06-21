Was Kysre Gondrezick spotted with Jaylen Brown at the Celtics parade? 

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is enjoying all of the festivities for the Celtics' championship parade. After the team's Game 5 win on Monday, the city of Boston announced that the championship parade would be held on Friday. Once the festivities kicked off, fans noticed WNBA standout Kysre Gondrezick celebrating with Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Photos and videos of the pair were quick to circulate online with fans scrambling to verify that it was Kysre Gondrezick in attendance. photos and videos from the parade appear to confirm that the Chicago Sky standout was in fact on Brown's duckboat.

Check out a photo and a video from the championship parade below:

Kysre Gondrezick managed to squeeze the Celtics’ championship parade into her busy schedule. After she and the Sky hosted the Dallas Wings on Thursday, Gondrezick and the Sky will then host the Indiana Fever on Sunday as the Sky look to avenge their Jun. 1 loss to the Fever on the road.

In the meantime, she and Jaylen Brown appear to be all smiles as the two celebrate the Boston Celtics parade with the city’s signature duckboat ride.

Who is Kysre Gondrezick? Looking at WNBA standout celebrating with Jaylen Brown at the Celtics’ championship parade

As previously mentioned, Kysre Gondrezick is a WNBA player currently competing for the Chicago Sky. Drafted by the Indiana Fever with the fourth pick of the 2021 draft, Gondrezick is in the midst of her fourth year in the league.

Prior to that, she played collegiate basketball for Michigan and West Virginia, earning First-team All-Big 12 honors for the 2021 season. Since joining the WNBA, she had been in a relationship with Kevin Porter Jr. with the pair involved in a controversial domestic dispute back in 2023 that saw Gondrezick sustain serious injuries.

Despite that, after Gondrezick denied allegations that Porter hit her, the charges were dropped.

What is Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics’ connection to duckboat rides? Looking at the meaning behind the “Cue the duckboats” joke

While Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are currently celebrating their NBA Championship win, there has been quite a bit of talk regarding the team taking duck boat rides. Although this may seem strange to fans outside of Boston, the reference is one with deep-seated traditions in Massachussets.

Back in 2002, when the NFL’s New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, the team celebrated by taking one of Boston’s famous duckboat rides rather than riding on a coach bus. The duckboats, which are amphibious vehicles dating back to World War 2, have been a major tourist attraction in the city for decades now.

Thanks to their unique capabilities that allow them to traverse both land and water, they have become a hit with tourists, with the duckboat ride tradition being adopted by Boston sports teams ever since.