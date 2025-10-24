Was LeBron James Involved With Damon Jones on Leaking Insider Information? Closer Look as Latest Report Emerges

Damon Jones, a close friend and former teammate of LeBron James, was reportedly arrested on Thursday by federal authorities. Jones, who played with James in Cleveland, also had “restricted access” to the LA Lakers during the 2022-23 season. The former backup guard allegedly sold or shared privileged injury information about James for sports gambling.
NBA insider Dan Woike gave the latest on James’ involvement in the story:
"A league source with knowledge of the situation told The Athletic that James was unaware that Jones shared information about his playing status."
Woike added:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“Jones wasn’t an official member of the Lakers’ coaching staff during the 2022-23 season, but he did work with James during his pregame workouts hours before tip-off. He also had access to the team’s locker room, planes and hotels.”
In the indictment, Damon Jones reportedly told an “ unnamed co-conspirator” to bet on the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023. LeBron James, who initially did not appear on the inactive list, was a late scratch due to ankle soreness. Without James, the Lakers lost on their home floor 115-106.
The news came out after FBI Director Pash Katel’s announcement that the Bureau had “dismantled a multi-billion dollar gambling ring.” Katel tweeted that over 30 arrests, including Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, were executed. Jones, also identified as "D Jones" and "Dee Jones," was named a defendant in sports betting and rigged poker games.
Damon Jones and LeBron James were Cleveland Cavaliers teammates from 2005-06 to 2007-08.
Damon Jones and LeBron James were with Cavaliers when franchise won 2016 NBA championship
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the Cleveland Cavaliers to perhaps the greatest come-from-behind story in NBA history. They led the Cavs to a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Irving’s late 3-pointer against Steph Curry and James’ block against Andre Iguodala are iconic moments, particularly in Cleveland.
Ty Lue, who was just as celebrated, was the coach. Lue took over for the fired David Blatt in late January to guide the Cavaliers to their first championship.
Unknown to many, Damon Jones was part of Lue’s coaching staff as one of the assistants. Jones was a late addition, joining Lue’s group in April, the start of the playoffs. Three months after helping the team to a championship, the Cavs made Jones a full-time assistant.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.