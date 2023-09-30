"Was he lied to?": Stephen A. Smith hints at Blazer's deception, suggesting Damian Lillard trade saga is still unfolding

With the addition of Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, the seven-time all-star is now in a great position to compete for an NBA championship. In exchange for the Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers received Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, the Bucks' 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and swap rights on the Bucks' 2028 and 2030 picks via a three-team deal.

Be that as it may, there are some who are wondering what transpired behind the scenes in the completion of the deal. Despite Lillard's request to play for the Miami Heat and spending 11 seasons in Portland, the Trail Blazers general manager, Joe Cronin, made the move that would work in the interests of both parties.

However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith gave an interesting point of view in his "The Stephen A. Smith Show" regarding the situation between Blazers GM Cronin and Lillard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Was he lied to?" Smith asked. "That's what this comes down to. Listen, I don't think he should have given just one team from jump. I think he should have given them a list of teams, fair enough. Joe Cronin and the Blazers, under no obligation, to handicap their franchise for years to come, totally understood ... if he wasn't lied to."

"Damn it, it ain't okay to be lying to a player's face," Smith added. "I don't know if Joe Cronin lied, but damn it if that brother was lied to, that's a different matter."

(Timestamp: 4:20)

Smith said that he doesn't completely know what Joe Cronin and Damian Lillard talked about behind the scenes. However, he did say that Cronin mentioned earlier that the Trail Blazers organization would do the right thing for Lillard when the time comes for a trade.

Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin on trading Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks

According to ESPN, Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin released a statement, showing his gratitude for Damian Lillard's time with the organization.

"I want to express my gratitude to Damian for 11 storied years with this franchise and for his loyalty to the Portland community," Cronin said. "From becoming the all-time leading points scorer in franchise history to his dedicated commitment to youth across Oregon and the entire Pacific Northwest."

"Damian is and will remain a titan and a true trailblazer to this city," Cronin added.

In the 11 seasons that he played in Portland, Lillard averaged 25.2 points per game (43.9% shooting, including 37.2% from 3-point range), 6.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds.

During his final season playing for the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard put up 32.2 ppg (46.3% shooting, including 37.1% from 3-point range), 7.3 apg, and 4.8 rpg.