Washed King 2.0? LeBron James snubbed as MVP candidate in the 2021-22 NBA GM Survey ahead of the new season

Today it was announced that in a poll conducted by GM's across the NBA, Lakers star LeBron James didn't receive one vote as a potential MVP candidate. As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, there's always some news that starts to surface. It's a notable storyline, as James has been one of the best players in the league over the course of his 18 years in the NBA. The voting results from GM's that participated are below and the rest of the predictions can be found here.

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn – 37%

2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 33%

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 13%

4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia – 7%

5. James Harden, Brooklyn – 7%

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 3%

It's a notable development because of the prestige that LeBron James has throughout his career. LeBron has won the MVP award three times, with his most recent coming during the 2012-13 season with the Miami Heat. During that year, LeBron went on to average 26.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Since winning the MVP trophy, LeBron has played more than 70 games four times in the span of eight seasons.

What does the future hold for LeBron James?

Can LeBron James make another run at the NBA MVP award?

With LeBron James heading into his 19th year in the NBA, a season in which he will be turning 37-years-old in December, there's going to be some doubt as to whether he can be an MVP candidate again. The harsh truth of the matter is that health has become a more important situation for LeBron to monitor compared to the idea of chasing another MVP trophy. At this part of his career, LeBron has only one goal in mind and that is to win another NBA Championship. After a season in which injuries finally caught up to James, it's been reported by GM Rob Pelinka that LeBron has come into the season slimmed down.

Pelinka says LeBron James has slimmed down from last season.

After only playing a total of 45 games last season, it seems like an intelligent move for LeBron. With James slimming down, it's going to take some of the stress off of his body on a nightly basis. That could also lead towards LeBron adding some additional time when it comes to his career. After a year in which the Los Angeles Lakers season ended much earlier than expected, LeBron looks determined to remind the rest of the league just how dangerous his team could be. With an improved physique that will hopefully lead to LeBron staying off the sidelines, it could lead towards James and the Lakers having more success. If LeBron needed an excuse for more motivation, the GM survey around the league might have just given him the last push.

