Washington Wizards 106-113 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter explodes as Blake Griffin dunks in debut game

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Washington Wizards 113-106 with Blake Griffin stealing the show. The former Slam Dunk champion didn't play many minutes but Twitterverse went wild during his debut in a Nets uniform.

Griffin had two points, two rebounds and a block off the bench. He was on a minutes restriction under injury management for his left knee, but that didn't stop him from pumping adrenaline into the crowd.

Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook almost played to a standstill. The Brooklyn Nets point guard had 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. His Washington Wizards counterpart recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

Twitter was very active for the Brooklyn Nets-Washington Wizards game, mostly because of Griffin, but fans were treated to an exciting match, too.

Blake Griffin made his Brooklyn Nets debut

Blake Griffin came off the bench in the first half and played eight minutes against the Washington Wizards. The few fans that were in the stands cheered loudly to welcome the former All-Star into the Brooklyn Nets family.

He made a defensive play with a huge block on Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. It was a play reminiscent of his hyperactive days with the LA Clippers.

Griffin was inserted again late in the third quarter and was on the floor early in the fourth. Fans and teammates went wild when Griffin drove down the middle and went up for his first dunk in two years. The dunk wasn't as explosive as his slams from yesteryear but nobody took issue with it.

It was Griffin's first points as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, too, so it was a big deal. The Washington Wizards weren't ready for the takeoff at all!

Advertisement

It’s crazy to see where Blake Griffin is now in his career — Melle (@StillMellito) March 21, 2021

Hmm, YALL is it me or is Blake Griffin looking slimmer with the Nets too?!? Like he almost pulled a James Harden in Detroit too??? Not saying he faked his injuries, but it’s more believable that he he would wear one to get out of Detroit in general. I mean... WORKED FOR JAMES😂😂 https://t.co/uKvLAQJfJP — YSR Zeus (@ysr__zeus) March 22, 2021

WELCOME TO BROOKLYN, BLAKE pic.twitter.com/MA7jPMtg6c — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 21, 2021

Advertisement

Barclays Center explodes as Blake Griffin blows by Robin Lopez down the middle of the lane for a 2-handed dunk, his first points as a Brooklyn Net. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 22, 2021

Blake Griffin with his first dunk since 2019 🙌



In his first game with the Nets...



(via @dailydunkfr)pic.twitter.com/jjJZC12sBE — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

Blake Griffin dunking again? We've been hoodwinked, bamboozled and flat out deceived. — wardell 😷. (@AdeniranIV) March 22, 2021

Blake Griffin returning to be a dunk machine with the Nets: pic.twitter.com/6gWPSkgdKt — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) March 22, 2021

I love how Blake Griffin hasn’t dunked since 2019, then first game with the Nets he dunks 😭 — Bassel Tuffaha🐝 (@BasselTuffaha) March 22, 2021

Blake Griffin is a +14 in 14mins played. That’s the 2nd highest +/- in the game behind Bruce Brown. — Joey Wilkinson 🏁 (@AssassinateHate) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

im filing a class action against blake griffin — Ben 🗝 (@FIFTYtweetsx) March 22, 2021

With Blake Griffin dunking for the first time in two years, fans noted the similarity to James Harden finding his way out of the Houston Rockets by purportedly not playing up to his usual standards and looking out of shape. Who knew Griffin's dunk could create such controversy and conversation on Twitter?

Blake Griffin and James Harden before they got to Brooklyn vs. after they got to Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ghBPtck4JI — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 22, 2021

James Harden pretended to be fat to get traded to the nets



Blake Griffin pretended he lost his ability to jump to go to the nets



Alright who’s next? https://t.co/oMfb4mDbEL — Paul Fakedepth (@93Overall) March 22, 2021

james harden finessed the league by losing about 20 pounds his first day in brooklyn



tonight blake griffin dunked for the first time since 2019, in his first game as a net...



both coincidences? pic.twitter.com/Hz8Lo9RUMt — buckets (@buckets) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

The Washington Wizards fell flat in the end as Brooklyn Nets hold on for the win

The Brooklyn Nets had no answer for Russell Westbrook, who repeatedly drove down the lane to score or find an open teammate.

Unfortunately for the Washington Wizards, Kyrie Irving made the game-winning plays in crunch time. He dished the rock when he found an open teammate and knocked down four clutch free throws in the final minute and 17 seconds of the game.

With the game still within reach and the Washington Wizards behind by just five points with 21.7 seconds remaining, the visitors failed to foul a Brooklyn Nets player to send the game to the line. The game was a wrap from there.

Harden and Westbrook, former teammates in Houston and OKC, had a lengthy chat on the court after the game, while Irving and Beal exchanged jerseys.

Bradley Beal #3 and Russell Westbrook #4 look on. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Not sure what the wizards were thinking — travonne edwards (blk tray) (@Travonne) March 22, 2021

Scott Brooks is a vastly worse coach than the Wizards' announcers.



My son thinks the Wizards should go with Beal as player coach and I find it hard to disagree. — Jeff Hauser (@jeffhauser) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

Seriously what has happened to our offence ?! We can’t even put up 110+ on the nets anymore 😔 Russ was the best player on the court putting up 29 PTS, 13 REB and 13 AST on 61% TS. I know I sound like a broken record but we need trades man. We aren’t even good offensively anymore — Brodiefacts (@brodiefacts) March 22, 2021

Bradley Beal getting clamped by Kyrie Irving in the clutch lol — MH (@hhbjk9) March 22, 2021

Kyrie & Harden both under league-average True Shooting tonight, and the Nets still pull out a clutch win. Just a difficult team to beat, and I don't think anyone is doing it four times over seven games when KD is back in the mix. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) March 22, 2021

The Nets hold on to secure the W 👏 pic.twitter.com/pdhhGYRzXq — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 22, 2021

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal just exchanged jerseys and shared some words at the conclusion of this game. Nets 113, Wizards 106. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 22, 2021

Also Read: 3 reasons why the LA Lakers should be concerned about LeBron James' injury