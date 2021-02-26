Washington Wizards 112-110 Denver Nuggets: Twitter explodes as Jamal Murray botches game-winning opportunity 

The Washington Wizards ended their road-trip with a scrappy 112-110 win against the Denver Nuggets. This was their sixth win in seven games and Scott Brooks' men did so by playing hard-nosed defense down the stretch.

The Washington Wizards were in cruise control during the first half but the hosts rallied back through some pinpoint shooting from distance. It came down to the final possession where Jamal Murray passed up an open look and Facundo Campazzo couldn't drain the game-winning shot for the Denver Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets' spirited effort goes in vain

Mike Malone's men were made to toil hard tonight by the Washington Wizards. They trailed by as many as 12 points in the second quarter but fought back thanks to some solid shooting from Jamal Murray. Murray made six threes and finished with 34 points, 22 of which came in the second half.

Nikola Jokic

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic had a mixed outing of sorts. He kept the Denver Nuggets in the game with his scoring in the third quarter where he managed 11 points but was rendered ineffective in the fourth. The Washington Wizards put the clamps on The Joker as he struggled to find buckets. He still finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Denver Nuggets' performance tonight:

My fault Nuggets nation.. on to the next one.. STICK WITH US!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) February 26, 2021

What the Facu just happened on the Nuggets’ last possession?! — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 26, 2021

YOU TELLING ME NO ONE WANTED TO CUT.. ON BRADLEY BEAL???? pic.twitter.com/nt1Cdz3Hfx — Ryan 🪐 (@homiesloveryan) February 26, 2021

Wasn’t just Murray who was going for the 3 on that three-on-one on the final play, for what it’s worth. Campazzo went to the wing and MPJ went to the corner when he could’ve cut to the basket. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 26, 2021

somebody must have told Michael Porter Jr the rim had vaccine on it — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) February 26, 2021

Facu just made an "oh my god" strip of Bradley Beal in the post.



Oh, and it's Murray time. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) February 26, 2021

Nuggets need a shakeup, Mavs need a shakeup. Porzingis for Jokic, let’s go. — Josh Eberley🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) February 26, 2021

This is one of the best defensive games of Michael Porter's career, so the Nuggets do have that going for them. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) February 26, 2021

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal lead the way for Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards' superstar duo was on the mark yet again as they finished their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record. Russell Westbrook had his ninth triple-double of the season with 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal managed a team high 33 points on 52% shooting from the field.

Beal and Westbrook were on fire today

Raul Neto and Rui Hachimura were solid on both ends of the court for the Washington Wizards on the night. Neto hustled hard to force five steals and made some timely buckets in the clutch. Hachimura had 20 points and did well while guarding Michael Porter Jr. in the fourth quarter.

The Wizards will now host four games at home before heading into the All-Star break. Here's how Twitter reacted to their gritty performance against the Denver Nuggets:

The Wizards are 6-0 against the Lakers, Nets, Suns and Nuggets, and 6-18 against everyone else. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 26, 2021

All great games by Beal, Westbrook, and Hachimura but this goes to Neto man 5 steals hats off to him — Wizardry (@NBAwizardry) February 26, 2021

Russell Westbrook has 9 triple-doubles this season, tying Darrell Walker in 1989-90 for the most in a season in Wizards franchise history. pic.twitter.com/X2WHiJAZrl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 26, 2021

It has been fun to watch Rui Hachimura continue to add to his game this season 📈 pic.twitter.com/9ao7XuTOtz — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 26, 2021

The Wizards have won 6 of 7. They are much better than their 12-18 record would suggest. The second half of the season is going to be a fun ride. You can see it. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 26, 2021

Raul Neto has been sneakily very reliable and consistent for the Wizards all season. Been way better than his line shows tonight, too. Making plays all over. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 26, 2021