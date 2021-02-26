Washington Wizards 112-110 Denver Nuggets: Twitter explodes as Jamal Murray botches game-winning opportunity 

The Washington Wizards ended their road-trip with a scrappy 112-110 win against the Denver Nuggets. This was their sixth win in seven games and Scott Brooks' men did so by playing hard-nosed defense down the stretch.
The Washington Wizards were in cruise control during the first half but the hosts rallied back through some pinpoint shooting from distance. It came down to the final possession where Jamal Murray passed up an open look and Facundo Campazzo couldn't drain the game-winning shot for the Denver Nuggets.
Denver Nuggets' spirited effort goes in vain
Mike Malone's men were made to toil hard tonight by the Washington Wizards. They trailed by as many as 12 points in the second quarter but fought back thanks to some solid shooting from Jamal Murray. Murray made six threes and finished with 34 points, 22 of which came in the second half.
Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic had a mixed outing of sorts. He kept the Denver Nuggets in the game with his scoring in the third quarter where he managed 11 points but was rendered ineffective in the fourth. The Washington Wizards put the clamps on The Joker as he struggled to find buckets. He still finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Denver Nuggets' performance tonight:
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal lead the way for Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards' superstar duo was on the mark yet again as they finished their four-game road trip with a 3-1 record. Russell Westbrook had his ninth triple-double of the season with 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal managed a team high 33 points on 52% shooting from the field.
Raul Neto and Rui Hachimura were solid on both ends of the court for the Washington Wizards on the night. Neto hustled hard to force five steals and made some timely buckets in the clutch. Hachimura had 20 points and did well while guarding Michael Porter Jr. in the fourth quarter.
The Wizards will now host four games at home before heading into the All-Star break. Here's how Twitter reacted to their gritty performance against the Denver Nuggets: