Washington Wizards 112-127 Memphis Grizzlies: Twitter in awe as Jonas Valanciunas steals the show with a 20-20 outing

Led by center Jonas Valanciunas, the Memphis Grizzlies secured a 127-112 win over the Washington Wizards at the FedExForum on Wednesday.

Valanciunas had 29 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks in a towering performance that left the Wizards dumbfounded. Twitter lauded the big man's efforts as he almost single-handedly demoralized his opponents with his presence.

Ja Morant also had a double-double, with 21 points and 10 assists to go along with six rebounds for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies took an early lead over the Washington Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies came out firing on all cylinders, putting the Washington Wizards in their rear-view mirror from the first quarter to the middle of the second.

END OF 1ST



Wizards 26

Grizzlies 35



Ja - 8 points

JV - 6 points, 3 rebounds

Bane - 6 points — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) March 11, 2021

The @memgrizz scored 26 points in the paint in the 1Q tonight against the Wizards. This ties the team's most points in the paint in any quarter this season (other: 3Q, 12/23/20 vs. San Antonio).



Memphis leads the NBA in paint points per game (55.3). pic.twitter.com/WpgUs9QE50 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 11, 2021

When Bradley Beal struggled, it was Russell Westbrook who took charge of the Washington Wizards. Despite going down to the Memphis Grizzlies by 19 points in the second quarter, the Wizards made a huge run to close the gap before half-time to a manageable score of 67-62.

Beal made up for his poor perimeter shooting by drawing fouls and making his free throws.

Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies with a close game in the 3rd quarter

Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with teammate Bradley Beal #3 against the Los Angeles Clippers. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The third quarter saw the Washington Wizards take over the lead a few times before the Memphis Grizzlies made a 16-6 run to end it.

This fake by Ja Morant was nasty 🔥🤢



pic.twitter.com/64blLQXotA — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) March 11, 2021

Big shot Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/Q6TGCF044c — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) March 11, 2021

The Wizards bigs look so frustrated. They are getting completely bullied by the Grizzlies inside tonight. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) March 11, 2021

when mom says the pizza rolls are ready https://t.co/0hlD0qJOsH — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) March 11, 2021

The Grizzlies picked a good night to showcase their abilities with no other games on LP — Be like Mac11 (@BarnBurnerBro) March 11, 2021

When the fourth quarter rolled around, the Grizzlies continued to take matters into their own hands. The Wizards had difficulty containing Jonas Valanciunas on the boards as he muscled his way through for rebounds and putbacks.

Jonas Valanciunas is such a consistent presence for the Grizzlies on the offensive end/boards.



Under appreciated by the national crowd. So many teams could use a big like him. He’s a double-double machine. #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/cFXXDUBZon — Connor Dunning (@CDunning929) March 11, 2021

Look at this sequence from Desmond Bane. Shows as Beal comes off, recovers to Bertans and pressures the ball. Helps and switches to Beal when he backcuts, keeps him in front and contests the shot. Sprints the floor to get the layup. pic.twitter.com/lZd3dkDSpn — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 11, 2021

One of the better two way games the Grizz have played in a minute. Locked in on Beal. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 11, 2021

I know Brad Beal has 19 points but Dillon Brooks has done a great job harassing him (5-19 from floor, 1-8 on 3s) all night — Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) March 11, 2021

Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke run the break on League Pass! ✈️💥 pic.twitter.com/q0RQ39vY5a — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2021

The Grizzlies own the Wizards — 𝓓𝓣𝓤⚡️ (@DTUrw2) March 11, 2021

Jonas Valanciunas had a huge game and was ably supported by Ja Morant. The Washington Wizards had absolutely no answer for Valanciunas. It didn't help that Beal had difficulty putting the ball in the hole.

There was even an NBA Top Shot sale because of Valanciunas' performance against the Wizards.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user had a rough night on the betting table because of Beal.

Jonas with 29p, 20rb, 4blks, & 3ast, Morant with 21p, 10ast, & 6rb, Bane with 20p & 4rb, Anderson with 13p, 5rb, & 3ast, and Melton with 11p & 3ast. — Grizzlies Fans (@GrizzliesFans2) March 11, 2021

Valanciunas really smokes teams that don't have a true bigman. 29/20 with 4 blocks tonight. Crazy! — Raptors Report (@RapsReport) March 11, 2021

Jonas Valančiūnas is the first player in Grizzlies history with 25 points, 20 rebounds and 4 blocks in a single game.



He finished with 29 pts, 20 rebs & 4 blks in a win tonight vs the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/yWFwWAaaVJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 11, 2021

Jonas Valanciunas went to work. He yelled. He jumped. He took over the paint. And the Grizzlies rode his play to top the Wizards and open the 2nd half strong.



29 and 20 for the big fella.

21-10 for Morant

1st 20-point game for Desmond Banehttps://t.co/TI0tJcQJj5 — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) March 11, 2021

Someone bought my Valanciunas mome while I was prepping this beef 🥩 THAT'S LEGENDARY BEEF SYNCHRONICITY 🥩 https://t.co/HWu5rVd3p4 pic.twitter.com/atHs5oKuh5 — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) March 11, 2021

Bradley Beal nets 21 inefficient points in loss https://t.co/G7Nt3zpdNh — NBC Sports EDGE Basketball (@NBCSEdgeBK) March 11, 2021

Wow, this might be my worst night betting ever😂 just a series of bad beats.. beal has an awful night,shooting (27%/12%), wiz/grizz under misses by a POINT. Morant OVR pts misses by one damn basket. Luka seems to be doing everything BUT making 3s 🤦‍♂️all you can do is laugh. — Bumble's Bangerz Free NBA Picks & Props (@BumblesBangerz) March 11, 2021

Coming off the All-Star Game on Sunday, Bradley Beal may have had a difficult time reacclimating himself to his usual teammates.

While the Wizards fell to 14-21 after the game, the Grizzlies went a game above .500 with a 17-16 record.

