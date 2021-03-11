Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Washington Wizards 112-127 Memphis Grizzlies: Twitter in awe as Jonas Valanciunas steals the show with a 20-20 outing

Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Omar Josef Guerrero
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 51 min ago
News
Advertisement

Led by center Jonas Valanciunas, the Memphis Grizzlies secured a 127-112 win over the Washington Wizards at the FedExForum on Wednesday.

Valanciunas had 29 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks in a towering performance that left the Wizards dumbfounded. Twitter lauded the big man's efforts as he almost single-handedly demoralized his opponents with his presence.

Ja Morant also had a double-double, with 21 points and 10 assists to go along with six rebounds for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies took an early lead over the Washington Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies came out firing on all cylinders, putting the Washington Wizards in their rear-view mirror from the first quarter to the middle of the second.

When Bradley Beal struggled, it was Russell Westbrook who took charge of the Washington Wizards. Despite going down to the Memphis Grizzlies by 19 points in the second quarter, the Wizards made a huge run to close the gap before half-time to a manageable score of 67-62.

Beal made up for his poor perimeter shooting by drawing fouls and making his free throws.

Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies with a close game in the 3rd quarter

Advertisement
Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with teammate Bradley Beal #3 against the Los Angeles Clippers. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with teammate Bradley Beal #3 against the Los Angeles Clippers. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The third quarter saw the Washington Wizards take over the lead a few times before the Memphis Grizzlies made a 16-6 run to end it.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When the fourth quarter rolled around, the Grizzlies continued to take matters into their own hands. The Wizards had difficulty containing Jonas Valanciunas on the boards as he muscled his way through for rebounds and putbacks.

Advertisement

Jonas Valanciunas had a huge game and was ably supported by Ja Morant. The Washington Wizards had absolutely no answer for Valanciunas. It didn't help that Beal had difficulty putting the ball in the hole.

There was even an NBA Top Shot sale because of Valanciunas' performance against the Wizards.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user had a rough night on the betting table because of Beal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Coming off the All-Star Game on Sunday, Bradley Beal may have had a difficult time reacclimating himself to his usual teammates.

While the Wizards fell to 14-21 after the game, the Grizzlies went a game above .500 with a 17-16 record.

Also Read: 5 incredible NBA records you may have forgotten

Published 11 Mar 2021, 09:42 IST
comments icon
NBA Memphis Grizzlies Washington Wizards Bradley Beal Jonas Valanciunas Twitter reactions Twitter Reactions NBA Players
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी