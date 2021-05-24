Washington Wizards 118-125 Philadelphia 76ers: Twitter reacts as Joel Embiid dominates the second half and Russell Westbrook disappoints

The Philadelphia 76ers managed a comfortable victory in game 1 of their NBA playoff series against the Washington Wizards. Joel Embiid played through a slow start and had 3 fouls the first ten minutes. He took charge in the second half while Tobias Harris steadied the ship for the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half. Harris produced his highest ever return in the playoffs, and finished with 37 points and 6 rebounds.

Ladies and gentlemen,



Tobias Harris. pic.twitter.com/nI42GkB47L — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 23, 2021

The Washington Wizards went neck-to-neck with the 76ers in the first half but could not keep up in the second. They went in at halftime with a one-point lead but were trailing by 6 points by the end of the third quarter. Westbrook had a poor shooting night while Bradley Beal top-scored with 33 points. In this article, we look at the Twitter reactions for game 1 of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards.

Tobias Harris has 28 points at halftime and the 76ers are still somehow losing to the Wizards — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) May 23, 2021

Wizards beating the 76ers at halftime pic.twitter.com/xnMUaIPxei — Stadium (@Stadium) May 23, 2021

Final from Game 1. Back here Wednesday for Game 2.



Beal 33p-10r-6a

Westbrook 16p-5r-15a

Bertans 14p-5r#WizSixers | @GEICO — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 23, 2021

Twitter reacts as Harris and Embiid power the Philadelphia 76ers to victory in game 1 against the Washington Wizards

Joel Embiid accumulated three fouls within the first ten minutes and had to sit out for much of the second quarter. He ended up scoring 30 points in 30 minutes and caught fire in the second half for the Philadelphia 76ers. Tobias Harris had a dream first half and scored 28 points. He converted 2 of his 5 3-point attempts and helped his team keep up with the Wizards in the first half.

Westbrook had a poor game. Missing many shots. Literally he was westbrick today!! If he played decently wizards would have got the victory today #DCAboveAll #76ers #NBAPlayoffs #NBA — Athiswamy (@athitheboss) May 23, 2021

The Washington Wizards were lackluster in offense and saw Russell Westbrook convert only 7 of his 17 field goal attempts. Bradley Beal was the standout player for the Wizards and finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds. The Washington Wizards were 40% from the 3-point zone but did not have enough attempts to make a big splash.

If I was a 76ers fan, I’m worried that the Wizards gave us a run for our money. I know it’s 1 game but shit. — Cosmo’s Dad (@pantherlover1) May 23, 2021

Joel Embiid playing at an MVP level was huge but Tobias Harris returning to that borderline All-Star level player under Doc Rivers is what elevated the 76ers to the top seed in the East. If he doesn't put the team on his back with Joel in foul trouble, the Wizards steal this one — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 23, 2021

Keep the pressure on.



Beal 27p-9r-4a

Westbrook 14p-5r-10a

Len 12p-3r

Bertans 11p#WizSixers | @CapitalOne — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 23, 2021

They converted 8 of just 20 attempts from beyond the arc, with Bertans getting half of them. On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers got 10 of their 32 3-pointers on target. They dominated the paint, especially in the second half, with Embiid taking charge in the third quarter. Tobias Harris produced important plays throughout the game to help the Sixers snatch a win.

The Philadelphia 76ers were not at their very best, with Ben Simmons having an average shooting night. However, he made his defensive presence apparent throughout the game. Simmons finished with a stat line of 6 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds, and made his case for the defensive player of the year award.

Through three quarters, the 76ers lead the Wizards 99-93.



• Beal 27-9-4

• Westbrook 14-5-10

• Gafford 10-4-2, 4 fls

• Bertans 11 pts, 3-4 3Ps

• Harris 33-4-2

• Embiid 22-4-3 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 23, 2021

Wizards gave up 1st game to 76ers. Should be a good series — Mr MLJames (@Care4All46) May 23, 2021

Today vs Wizards



Tobias Harris: 37 points

Joel Embiid: 30 points



First time two 76ers had at least 30 points in a playoff game since 1990 (Barkley & Hawkins)



Per sportradar — Josh Schrager (@Schragz) May 23, 2021

Game 1 totals...



FREE THROWS

Wizards: 15

Embiid: 13

76ers: 33



TURNOVERS

Wizards: 15

Beal + Westbrook: 12

76ers: 11 pic.twitter.com/uoBuaR8iS7 — Wiz of Awes (@WizOfAwes) May 23, 2021

The standout players from the bench for the Phialdelphia 76ers were Dwight Howard and George Hill. The veteran Hill finished with 11 points and converted 5 of his 8 field goal attempts, while Howard scored 7 points and made his presence known on the defensive end.

wizards vs 76ers. Wizards were down 5 with 30 seconds left and they called westbrook out, lemme send u a pic of it — ari (@ariHHT) May 23, 2021

76ers fans chanting trust the process as the 76ers take game one 125-118 over the Wizards. Tune in right now to NBA Radio to listen to the Suns vs Lakers! https://t.co/AYipQpeyBw pic.twitter.com/v3fLr9cenL — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 23, 2021

76ers did what they had to do, bowed up on D at the right times. But the win does not inspire confidence. The Wizards didn’t have a real threat from 3 and that shaped the game down the stretch. — Todd Shepherd (@shepherdreports) May 23, 2021

FINAL STATS 📊⤵️:



Harris 37 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL

Embiid 30 PTS | 6 REB | 3 AST

Curry 15 PTS | 4 REB | 2 STL

Green 11 PTS | 2 AST | 2 STL

Hill 11 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 23, 2021

Both teams will now have their sights set on Game 2, which is scheduled to take place in Philadelphia on Wednesday.