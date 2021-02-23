Washington Wizards 127-124 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as LeBron James and co. lose 3rd straight

The Washington Wizards handed the LA Lakers another loss, a 127-124 overtime affair, with Anthony Davis in street clothes on Monday night at Staples Center. LeBron James had a chance to win the game in regulation but he missed a free throw that would have given them a one-point lead with only a few seconds left.

Twitter erupted with fans sharing their thoughts on social media throughout the game and afterward.

Prior to tipoff, a funny thing happened in the LA Lakers broadcast when the graphics folks swapped Russell Westbrook's image with that of former Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas' in the starting lineup announcement. Maybe they have someone new working in the graphics department who’s only learning about the NBA just now.

The Lakers broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet thinks Russell Westbrook is Isaiah Thomas. https://t.co/3iRoZRrOlF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 23, 2021

lakers broadcast strikes again — Brewmaster Stan (22-10) (@Ritcuh1) February 23, 2021

The LA Lakers led early against the Washington Wizards in the first half

First quarter: Lakers 33, Wizards 23



LeBron has 7 points and 5 assists. Trezz has 8 points. Lakers have 18 points in the paint -- offensive flow has been better. Five players already have 4+ points. They're getting out in transition. Wizards' porous defense certainly helps. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 23, 2021

Halftime: Lakers 63, Wizards 49



Lakers have broken out of their recent offensive funk tonight with 51/42/83 shooting splits. LeBron has 13 points and 7 assists. Trezz has 15 points. Only improvement from LA's side would be getting to FT line more (only 6 attempts). — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 23, 2021

One Twitter user commented about the fact that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have similar stats but the stories behind those stats mean more. Westbrook missed several free throws which prompted this tweet from a certain user.

Westbrook's stats show why you can't judge a performance by stats alone. Numbers equivalent to Lebron, but Lebron was solid, and Westbrook anything but. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) February 23, 2021

Russ building a mansion on the free throw line Lmfaoooo pic.twitter.com/Zsid1xBeX0 — Alex🇵🇭 (@SlayBater3) February 23, 2021

The LA Lakers try to keep lead in the 3rd quarter; Washington Wizards make a run to lead in the 4th

The LA Lakers had a 17-point lead at one point but the Washington Wizards immediately went to work to erase that. After a minute into the fourth quarter, the Wizards tied the game with Bradley Beal on the bench. Russell Westbrook orchestrated the comeback with his drives and dishes to teammates.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Russell Westbrook

From there, the Wizards made it close then took the driver's seat. LA Lakers fans were naturally incensed that their team gave up a huge double-digit lead.

The Lakers give up a 37-18 run in just under 12 minutes and fall behind Washington early in the 4th quarter. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) February 23, 2021

bruh... if the Lakers blow a double-digit lead to the Wizards tonight, I'm logging off — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) February 23, 2021

Lakers offense has reverted back to last week’s form in the second half... — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 23, 2021

The Lakers without Anthony Davis: pic.twitter.com/lgE5WINeot — 𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙚 𝙆𝘿 ➆ (@HoodieKD7) February 23, 2021

lakers content with just shooting threes the rest of the night, make or miss https://t.co/WydXoKwkbN — ѕυє вιяᴅ єɴтнυѕιαѕт 🦈 (@phxllymxkan) February 23, 2021

LeBron James has already logged 29 minutes and now the Lakers are only up one against the Wizards w/ 10:31 to go. yet another night that we'll likely see his minutes climb to 36 or 37. He's expending a lot just so the Lakers can win (?) games they should win. — Bill Oram (@billoram) February 23, 2021

The LA Lakers played catch up to the Washington Wizards in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. But the Lakers tied it at 115-all on a drive by LeBron James with 9.8 seconds left in regulation. However, he missed the free throw that could have won the game. Bradley Beal then missed a three at the other end and the game went into overtime.

All I want for 2021 is for LeBron James to hit a darn free throw. #LakeShow — Eugene Buenaventura (@_EugeneTV) February 23, 2021

In the overtime, the Washington Wizards jumped out to a 121-117 lead with 1:59 to go.

The Lakers look tired, but they've been in this situation threes times this season before and came out with a win. Wizards are definitely playing much better defense in the OT. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 23, 2021

But the LA Lakers didn't have enough both offensively and defensively to take back the lead. The Washington Wizards won at the end with excellent defense and timely offense. A lot of frustrated Lakers fans vented their frustration on Twitter. LeBron James hater Skip Bayless posted his thoughts on the Lakers forward's MVP chances after this loss.

THE WIZARDS ARE ON A 5 GAME WINNING STREAK — MT PLUG (@mtplug_grinder) February 23, 2021

Bron, last shot selection tells me he was over this gm. Lakers got exactly what they deserved. Terrible effort by Lakers tonite, VERY DISAPPOINTING — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 23, 2021

lebron james in the locker room after losing to the wizards pic.twitter.com/su6vaaEULm — buckets (@buckets) February 23, 2021

LeBron is ridiculous. You make the “right” pass when you could’ve shot the ball one night and then you do THIS? 😂 https://t.co/FBbxVC8jTO — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) February 23, 2021

Last season I said LeBron deserved MVP. This season it's laughable that Blind Witnesses keep trying to hand him the award. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 23, 2021

Or... LeBron's first year with the Lakers. We don't need to go that far back lol https://t.co/aCNQnaa1Ln — Law Murray 🌍 (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 23, 2021

Washington Wizards fans, on the other hand, were ecstatic with the win. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were once again spectacular in the victory.

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal tonight:



🔴Russ: 32 PTS l 14 REB l 9 AST l 52 FG%



🔴Beal: 33 PTS l 7 REB l 6 AST l 50 FG%



Huge win against the Lakers, the Wizards have won 5 in a row🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/C707iBl6Ae — Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) February 23, 2021

Hey #ESPN. #Wizards have won 5 in a row and ain’t no joke because they have @russwest44, toughest guy in the #NBA. No other explanation even if you hate him. — lyle spencer (@lylespencer16) February 23, 2021

The LA Lakers have a lot of work to do without Anthony Davis' defense to bail them out. Davis' absence and the Lakers' three straight losses is putting a dent on James' MVP chances this season. For the Washington Wizards, the win gives them an 11-17 record and the confidence to win their next few games.

