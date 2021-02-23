Washington Wizards 127-124 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as LeBron James and co. lose 3rd straight

The Washington Wizards handed the LA Lakers another loss, a 127-124 overtime affair, with Anthony Davis in street clothes on Monday night at Staples Center. LeBron James had a chance to win the game in regulation but he missed a free throw that would have given them a one-point lead with only a few seconds left.
Prior to tipoff, a funny thing happened in the LA Lakers broadcast when the graphics folks swapped Russell Westbrook's image with that of former Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas' in the starting lineup announcement. Maybe they have someone new working in the graphics department who’s only learning about the NBA just now.
The LA Lakers led early against the Washington Wizards in the first half
One Twitter user commented about the fact that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have similar stats but the stories behind those stats mean more. Westbrook missed several free throws which prompted this tweet from a certain user.
The LA Lakers try to keep lead in the 3rd quarter; Washington Wizards make a run to lead in the 4th
The LA Lakers had a 17-point lead at one point but the Washington Wizards immediately went to work to erase that. After a minute into the fourth quarter, the Wizards tied the game with Bradley Beal on the bench. Russell Westbrook orchestrated the comeback with his drives and dishes to teammates.
From there, the Wizards made it close then took the driver's seat. LA Lakers fans were naturally incensed that their team gave up a huge double-digit lead.
The LA Lakers played catch up to the Washington Wizards in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. But the Lakers tied it at 115-all on a drive by LeBron James with 9.8 seconds left in regulation. However, he missed the free throw that could have won the game. Bradley Beal then missed a three at the other end and the game went into overtime.
In the overtime, the Washington Wizards jumped out to a 121-117 lead with 1:59 to go.
But the LA Lakers didn't have enough both offensively and defensively to take back the lead. The Washington Wizards won at the end with excellent defense and timely offense. A lot of frustrated Lakers fans vented their frustration on Twitter. LeBron James hater Skip Bayless posted his thoughts on the Lakers forward's MVP chances after this loss.
Washington Wizards fans, on the other hand, were ecstatic with the win. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were once again spectacular in the victory.
The LA Lakers have a lot of work to do without Anthony Davis' defense to bail them out. Davis' absence and the Lakers' three straight losses is putting a dent on James' MVP chances this season. For the Washington Wizards, the win gives them an 11-17 record and the confidence to win their next few games.
