Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura out indefinitely due to personal reasons, set to miss training camp

Rui Hachimura is one of the most important members of the Washington Wizards roster. The youngster has been a mainstay in the team due to his brilliance on the court. Last year he elevated his game as a player and also made some big shots to help the Wizards into the playoffs. The Japanese international started in 57 games and averaged 13.8 PPG, at a phenomenal 47.8% shooting.

With many big additions to the team, the Wizards were looking like an interesting prospect heading into the 2021-22 season. But just a week ahead of camp, the Wizards were thrown away by a major road block. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Rui Hachimura has been ruled out of training camp due to some personal reasons.

With many new players added to the roster, training camp was the perfect opportunity for the Wizards to try out different lineups and get set for the 2021-22 season. Rui's absence will be a big miss for them, as he has been a key player of the team over the past two years.

How important is Rui Hachimura to the Washington Wizards?

Rui Hachimura has been a stalwart in the team since he was drafted 9th overall by them in 2019. His brilliance in the rookie season helped him get into the All-Rookie second team. The following season, Russell Westbrook came to the Wizards. His leadership in the locker room played a huge role in Rui excelling as a player. The Japanese international improved as a player and also played a fantastic supporting role to Russ and Bradley Beal.

The Wizards added some immensely talented players like Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to their roster during the offseason. However, Rui will remain an integral part of the team due to his talent. The 23-year-old also worked a lot on his defense last season and all of that will help the Wizards in the long run. Having already proven his abilities in the league, Rui Hachimura will be hoping for a breakout year this season. He will be looking to further work on his game and help the Wizards to another deep playoff run.

