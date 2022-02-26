Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night to welcome the Washington Wizards. The Cavaliers are looking to end their three-game losing streak, while the Wizards are coming off an exhausting double overtime game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Cleveland lost their third straight game on Thursday night 106-103 against the Detroit Pistons. The Cavaliers continue to struggle with injuries, but are still capable of beating anyone in the NBA. They'll be facing a tired Washington team on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are coming off a double overtime 157-153 loss to the Spurs in last night's game. They now have less than 24 hours to rest and take on a strong Cavaliers team. Washington are currently ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, a game behind the Atlanta Hawks.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Wizards have five players on their injury report for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers. All five players are listed as out with three players, Joel Ayayi, Isaiah Todd and Cassius Winston, all assigned to the NBA G League.

Kristaps Porzingis is still recovering from a bone bruise in his right knee. He's being listed as day-to-day, and the same was the case last month. Bradley Beal is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a left wrist injury.

Player Status Reason Joel Ayayi Out G League Assignment Bradley Beal Out Left Wrist Surgery Kristaps Porzingis Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Isaiah Todd Out G League Assignment Cassius Winston Out G League Assignment

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers also have five players on their injury list for the matchup against the Wizards. All five players are listed as out, with Dylan Windler assigned to the NBA G League. Young guard Collin Sexton remains out and is recovering from left knee surgery earlier this season.

Darius Garland is also out due to lower back soreness and Caris LeVert is nursing a right foot sprain. The latest blow to the Cavaliers is Rajon Rondo, who is set to miss the next two weeks with a right toe sprain suffered against the Pistons last Thursday.

Player Status Reason Darius Garland Out Lower Back Soreness Caris LeVert Out Right Foot Sprain Rajon Rondo Out Right Toe Sprain Collin Sexton Out Left Knee Surgery Recovery Dylan Windler Out G League Assignment

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Wizards are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup for the game against the Cavaliers. Raul Neto should be the starting point guard, with sharpshooter Corey Kispert at the two.

Former LA Lakers players Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma start at the forward positions, while Daniel Gafford is the main man at center. The remaining members of the Wizards rotation include Deni Avdija, Rui Hashimura, Ish Smith and Thomas Bryant.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have no other choice but to adapt once again with the latest injury to Rajon Rondo. Brandon Goodwin is expected to be the starting point guard, while Isaac Okora mans the shooting guard position.

Lauri Markkanen looks to continue his great play at small forward, with Evan Mobley and Jarret Allen completing their frontcourt. The Cavaliers' bench remains deep with rotation players such as Dean Wade, Kevin Love, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Raul Neto | Shooting Guard - Corey Kispert | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Brandon Goodwin | Shooting Guard - Isaac Okoro | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen

