Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards continue their road trip out west on Saturday when they are hosted by the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Wizards are coming off their first win of their current trip against the OKC Thunder, while the Mavericks are back on the win column following an overtime victory over the LA Clippers.

The Wizards are one of the surprise teams of the NBA season. They improved to 12-7 with a 101-99 win over the Thunder last Friday. The Wizards defended the final possession very well, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's floating three at the buzzer was halfway down before it rattled out.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks needed overtime to defeat the Clippers last Tuesday. Despite allowing a game-tying buzzer-beating three in regulation, the Mavericks locked down the Clippers as they cruised to a 112-104 victory.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have five players on their injury report for the game against the Dallas Mavericks. All five players are listed as out, with two of them being injured. Joel Ayayi, Isaiah Todd and Cassius Winston are all assigned to the NBA G League.

Ayayi and Winston are on two-way contracts, while Todd is the Wizards' second-round pick in this year's draft. On the other hand, Thomas Bryant is still recovering from left knee surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered last season.

Rui Hachimura has returned to the team after spending a lot of time dealing with personal issues. He began practicing with the Wizards, but did not travel with the team for the current four-game road trip. Hachimura is possibly working on his conditioning before making his return to the court.

Player Status Out Joel Ayayi Out G League Assignment Thomas Bryant Out Left Knee Injury Rui Hachimura Out Not With Team Isaiah Todd Out G League Assignment Cassius Winston Out G League Assignment

Dallas Maveri'cks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have just two players on their injury list for Saturday's matchup with the Washington Wizards. Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable, while Frank Ntilikina is listed as out for the second straight game.

Brunson suffered a left foot injury in the win over the LA Clippers. The injury appears not to be serious, but it would not be surprising if he gets an additional rest against the Wizards.

On the other hand, Frank Ntilikina will miss his second consecutive game due to a right calf strain. Ntilikina suffered the injury last Sunday and it could take him a week before returning, depending on the severity of the strain.

Player Status Out Jalen Brunson Questionable Left Foot Injury Frank Ntilikina Out Right Calf Strain

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are likely not going to make any changes to their starting lineup for the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal are the starting guards with Daniel Gafford at center.

Former LA Lakers players Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma will start in both forward positions. Montrezl Harrell is the first player off the bench with Deni Avdija slowly getting consistent minutes. Raul Neto, Davis Bertans and Aaron Holiday complete the Wizards' current rotation.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks made one change in their starting lineup in the previous game. Willie Cauley-Stein started at center, replacing Dwight Powell. Cauley-Stein is expected to start again versus the Washington Wizards.

Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway are the starting guards with Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis in the small forward and power forward positions, respectively.

With Jalen Brunson questionable for the game, Maxi Kleber will surely get more touches off the bench. Trey Burke and Sterling Brown also get the opportunity to step up if Brunson misses the game.

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal | Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma | Center - Daniel Gafford

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Willie Cauley-Stein

