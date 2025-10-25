Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score (Oct. 24) | 2025-26 NBA season

The Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks crossed swords in an NBA regular-season game at the American Airlines Center on Friday. Both teams arrived after losing their season opener. The Wizards suffered a 133-120 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Mavericks were schooled (125-92) by the San Antonio Spurs.The two teams maintained the same starting lineup that had featured in the previous contest. Washington's starting five comprised Khris Middleton, Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, CJ McCollum and Bub Carrington. Dallas stuck with their big starting lineup comprising Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II and Klay Thompson.The Mavericks got off to a superb start in the game and quickly secured a 13-5 lead on the Wizards with 6:56 left in the first quarter. Rookie Cooper Flagg made his presence felt early with a 3-pointer and set up Klay Thompson for an easy 3-pointer. P.J. Washington had an emphatic block in transition that got the crowd inside the arena all excited and hyped.Max Christie came off the bench and kept the momentum going for Dallas by knocking down a contested corner 3-pointer and pushed the lead to 23-9. Anthony Davis led all scorers and helped the Mavericks enter the second period with a 35-28 lead.The momentum completely swung in the second quarter. The Mavericks, who once led by as many as 14 points, entered the half time break trailing 58-52. Washington outscored Dallas 30-17 in the second quarter. Turnovers turned into the Mavericks' Achilles heel as they turned the ball over 13 times in the first half.Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 24)Washington WizardsPLAYERMINFGMFGAFG%3:00 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTSPlus/MinusKhris MiddletonSF13:431520010010000120022-8Kyshawn GeorgePF17:3371070356011100235321011811Alex SarrC12:293560010000123301316-6CJ McCollumSG15:16030010000000110210-4Bub CarringtonPG9:390300001333.3022110031-16Tre Johnson17:04610603560000112201011514Cam Whitmore8:442633.301000011201000410Corey Kispert10:171333.302000003330000214Marvin Bagley III4:2422100111000000111000251Tristan Vukcevic7:07142502001002200110211Will Riley3:4400000034750330100033Dallas MavericksPLAYERMINFGMFGAFG%3:00 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTSPlus/MinusP.J. WashingtonSF19:205771.41333.300016701162112Anthony DavisPF18:41612500204410017811122165Dereck Lively IIC9:383475000000224211216-6Klay ThompsonSG12:301520152011100044010004-7Cooper FlaggPG16:302633.31333.3000112400205-8Max Christie15:2124502450000011100026-2D'Angelo Russell8:3003001012500223000012Naji Marshall10:3702001033100112000103-2Ryan Nembhard4:55020010000101000000-12Brandon Williams3:58010000000000110000-2Note: Scores are updated till halftime.