Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 16 | 2025 NBA Preseason

After wrapping up their three-game road trip, the Detroit Pistons are finally back home to play in front of their fans on October 16. Thursday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena will be the last preseason game for both teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Pistons started their preseason strong with a 128-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on October 6. Cade Cunningham led the way with 20 points, while Tolu Smith made an impact off the bench, recording an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Cunningham further elevated his play in the subsequent game against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 9, scoring 26 points along with six rebounds and six assists. Despite his all-around effort, Detroit came up short, losing 117-111.
Heading into tonight’s contest, the Pistons are looking to bounce back from a 118-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
The Wizards have played only two preseason games so far, boasting a 1-1 record. They opened with a narrow 113-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors, followed by a convincing 120-103 win over the New York Knicks on October 13.
Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons Injury Reports
Wizards
The Washington Wizards will once again be without Bilal Coulibaly, who is out with a thumb injury. The team’s injury report also includes CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and Alex Sarr, all of whom are listed as “day-to-day.”
Pistons
The Detroit Pistons do not have any players officially ruled out for the game. However, they have added Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Caris LeVert, and Colby Jones to the injury report, listing each of them as “day-to-day.”
Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Wizards
The Washington Wizards are expected to start with Bub Carrington, CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, Kyshawn George, and Alex Sarr.
Pistons
The Detroit Pistons’ projected starting lineup includes Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren.
* - Indicates players who are listed as "day-to-day."
Where to watch Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons preseason game?
The Wizards-Pistons clash is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) in Little Caesars in Detroit. The live telecast will be available on Monumental Sports Network. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).
