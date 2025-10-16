Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 16 | 2025 NBA Preseason

After wrapping up their three-game road trip, the Detroit Pistons are finally back home to play in front of their fans on October 16. Thursday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena will be the last preseason game for both teams in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

The Pistons started their preseason strong with a 128-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on October 6. Cade Cunningham led the way with 20 points, while Tolu Smith made an impact off the bench, recording an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Cunningham further elevated his play in the subsequent game against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 9, scoring 26 points along with six rebounds and six assists. Despite his all-around effort, Detroit came up short, losing 117-111.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Heading into tonight’s contest, the Pistons are looking to bounce back from a 118-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Wizards have played only two preseason games so far, boasting a 1-1 record. They opened with a narrow 113-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors, followed by a convincing 120-103 win over the New York Knicks on October 13.

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons Injury Reports

Wizards

Ad

The Washington Wizards will once again be without Bilal Coulibaly, who is out with a thumb injury. The team’s injury report also includes CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and Alex Sarr, all of whom are listed as “day-to-day.”

Pistons

The Detroit Pistons do not have any players officially ruled out for the game. However, they have added Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Caris LeVert, and Colby Jones to the injury report, listing each of them as “day-to-day.”

Ad

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Wizards

The Washington Wizards are expected to start with Bub Carrington, CJ McCollum, Khris Middleton, Kyshawn George, and Alex Sarr.

PG SG SF PF C Bub Carrington CJ McCollum * Khris Middleton * Kyshawn George Alex Sarr * Tre Johnson Cam Whitmore Corey Kispert Justin Champagnie Tristan Vukcevic AJ Johnson * Anthony Gill Malaki Branham Marvin Bagley III

Ad

Pistons

The Detroit Pistons’ projected starting lineup includes Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren.

PG SG SF PF C Cade Cunningham * Jaden Ivey * Ausar Thompson Tobias Harris Jalen Duren Marcus Sasser Caris LaVert * Duncan Robinson Ronald Hollan II Isaiah Stewart Daniss Jenkins Bobi Klintman Tolu Smith

Paul Reed Chaz Lanier

Ad

* - Indicates players who are listed as "day-to-day."

Where to watch Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons preseason game?

The Wizards-Pistons clash is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) in Little Caesars in Detroit. The live telecast will be available on Monumental Sports Network. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Washington Wizards Nation! You can check out the latest Washington Wizards Schedule and dive into the Wizards Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.