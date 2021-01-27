Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets are scheduled to face off in an blockbuster matchup tonight at the Toyota Center.

The Houston Rockets who have struggled all season, first with James Harden and now without him, come into this game on a 2-game winning streak. They currently hold the 12th spot in the Western Conference, with a 6-9 record.

In case you forgot, Bradley Beal leads the NBA in scoring 🐼#WizSpurs | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/T48pgdmLLP — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 25, 2021

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards lost their last game, prior to which the franchise hadn't played for in over 2 weeks due to health and safety protcols. Given their record of 3-9, like their opponents tonight, they will be desperate for a win, and slowly start changing the momentum.

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets Injury Updates

The Washington Wizards will be without several key players for tonight's match.

Ish Smith, Tony Brown Jr., Davis Bertans, Deni Avdija, Moritz Wagner, and Rui Hachimura will not be taking the court against the Houston Rockets as they continue to remain under health and safety protocols.

Additionally, as per reports, Raul Neto suffered a groin injury while playing against the Spurs and is questionable at best for this game.

The Houston Rockets go into this game with one injury concern, but it is an important one. According to reports, Christian Wood who had picked up an ankle injury earlier in the season, is moving closer to a return but will not be featuring tonight.

The good news for the home team is that Danuel House Jr, who has missed last 3 weeks of action due back spasm, returned to training on Monday. It's unclear whether he will be used by Houston tonight or not.

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets Predicted Lineups

With the number of injuries the Washington Wizards are dealing with, one expects at least a few changes to be made to their rotation and starting 5. While Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal will occupy the back court position, Isaac Bonga, Jerome Robinson, and Robin Lopez are likely to come in and start for the franchise in the frontcourt

Gerald Green announces his return to the NBA. You can tell John Wall knew that was big for him. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/RDG9osHpPB — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) December 12, 2020

For the Houston Rockets, this will likely be John Wall's and Victor Oladipo's debut playing together in the backcourt, while Jae'Sean Tate, PJ Tucker, and DeMarcus will fill in at the three, four, and five, respectively.

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets Predicted Starting 5s

Washington Wizards

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Isaac Bonga, F Jerome Robinson, C Robin Lopez

Houston Rockets

G John Wall, G Victor Oladipo, F Jae'Sean Tate, F PJ Tucker, C DeMarcus Cousins

