Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 29, 2024

The slumping Washington Wizards hoped to end a 12-game losing streak when they visited the LA Lakers on Thursday. Washington could end up as the only winless team in the NBA in February if they fail to get past the Lakers. The Wizards are led by Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Jordan Poole in the said matchup.

Washington's desperation came out with the way they opened the game. They executed well on both ends of the court and they were zipping all over the court. Avdija and Poole had the hot hands but the Wizards got contributions across the roster.

The Lakers, meanwhile, were lethargic, which was likely due to playing less than 24 hours after beating the LA Clippers on Wednesday. They already had a couple of unforced turnovers and missed a handful of open shots. D'Angelo Russell got himself going early but the rest struggled. Washington surprisingly took a 34-31 lead after 12 minutes.

LA played much better in the second period with LeBron James and Anthony Davis torching Washington's defense. AD dominated every defender in the paint and caused damage with his scoring and defense. The two superstars' superb play dragged the Lakers to a 70-69 halftime lead.

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Washington Wizards game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Marvin Bagley III 8 2 1 0 0 1 Kyle Kuzma 10 2 1 0 2 1 Deni Avdija 8 8 5 1 0 1 Tyus Jones 2 0 6 1 0 1 Landry Shamet 0 1 0 0 0 1 Anthony Gill 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richaun Holmes 7 3 0 0 0 0 Corey Kispert 14 3 3 1 0 1 Jordan Poole 20 2 4 1 1 0 Johnny Davis 0 1 0 0 0 0

LA Lakers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 24 8 1 0 1 0 Rui Hachimura 4 3 1 1 0 0 LeBron James 15 2 2 0 0 1 D'Angelo Russell 13 1 3 0 0 2 Austin Reaves 2 2 1 1 0 1 Taurean Prince 0 1 2 2 0 1 Cam Reddish 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaxson Hayes 4 4 0 0 0 0 Spencer Dinwiddie 8 0 3 3 0 1 Max Christie 0 0 0 0 0 0