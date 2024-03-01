  • home icon
Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 29, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 01, 2024 04:43 GMT
The slumping Washington Wizards hoped to end a 12-game losing streak when they visited the LA Lakers on Thursday. Washington could end up as the only winless team in the NBA in February if they fail to get past the Lakers. The Wizards are led by Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Jordan Poole in the said matchup.

Washington's desperation came out with the way they opened the game. They executed well on both ends of the court and they were zipping all over the court. Avdija and Poole had the hot hands but the Wizards got contributions across the roster.

The Lakers, meanwhile, were lethargic, which was likely due to playing less than 24 hours after beating the LA Clippers on Wednesday. They already had a couple of unforced turnovers and missed a handful of open shots. D'Angelo Russell got himself going early but the rest struggled. Washington surprisingly took a 34-31 lead after 12 minutes.

LA played much better in the second period with LeBron James and Anthony Davis torching Washington's defense. AD dominated every defender in the paint and caused damage with his scoring and defense. The two superstars' superb play dragged the Lakers to a 70-69 halftime lead.

Washington Wizards game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Marvin Bagley III821001
Kyle Kuzma1021021
Deni Avdija885101
Tyus Jones206101
Landry Shamet010001
Anthony Gill000000
Richaun Holmes730000
Corey Kispert1433101
Jordan Poole2024110
Johnny Davis010000

LA Lakers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis2481010
Rui Hachimura431100
LeBron James1522001
D'Angelo Russell1313002
Austin Reaves221101
Taurean Prince012201
Cam Reddish000000
Jaxson Hayes440000
Spencer Dinwiddie803301
Max Christie0 0 0000

Edited by Michael Macasero
