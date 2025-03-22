Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 22 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New York Knicks begins their three-game homestand on Saturday night, hosting the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Both teams enter the matchup with a multi-game losing streak. However, the Knicks are considered heavy favorites, especially with the Wizards struggling with an injury-riddled roster. A win tonight would give New York a 4-0 sweep of the season series.

The first clash between the two teams this season took place at MSG on November 18, and it is say to say that the contest was far from being competitive. Jalen Brunson’s 26-point, 11-assist double-double helped New York to secure a dominant 134-106 victory.

Their second meeting, however, was totally different. Despite missing Jordan Poole, the Wizards caused problems for the Knicks as seven of the eight active players scored in double figures.

Justin Champagnie led the effort with a career-high 31 points. But spoiling his party was Brunson. The former Villanova Wildcat exploded for a season-high 55 points, leading the Knicks to a 136-132 overtime win.

Just two days later, Tom Thibodeau’s boys cruised to a 126-106 win.

Brunson has been a thorn in Washington’s side this season, averaging 33 points across the three matchups. However, he’s sidelined for tonight’s game. Further, the Knicks have lost their last two contests without him. This is encouraging for Wizards fans as it creates a great opportunity for Brian Keefe’s squad to pull off an upset at the Garden.

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Injury Reports for Mar. 22

Washington Wizards injury report

The Washington Wizards have a lengthy injury report ahead of the clash against the New York Knicks. Five crucial players - Marcus Smart (finger), Malcolm Brogdon (ankle), Saddiq Bey (ACL), Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring), and Corey Kispert (thumb) – are officially ruled out.

New York Knicks injury report

The New York Knicks will continue to be without Jalen Brunson (right ankle) and Ariel Hukporti (left knee) for Saturday night’s matchup. Additionally, Miles McBride is a new addition to the injury report, listed as “questionable” due to left groin contusion.

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 22

Washington Wizards starting lineup and depth chart

The Washington Wizards are expected to start Jordan Poole, AJ Johnson, Khris Middleton, Kyshawn George, and Alex Sarr.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jordan Poole AJ Johnson Khris Middleton Kyshawn George Alex Sarr Bub Carrington Colby Jones Justin Champagnie Anthony Gill Tristan Vukcevic Jaylen Martin JT Thor Richaun Holmes

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart

The New York Knicks’ projected starting lineup includes Cameron Payne, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Cameron Payne Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Tyler Kolek Landry Shamet Pacome Dadiet Precious Achiuwa Mitchell Robinson Delon Wright P.J. Tucker

