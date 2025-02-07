“Wasn’t even worth my own post huh” - Warriors face massive scrutiny from $13,025,250 player after abrupt pre-game trade 

The Golden State Warriors parted ways with four players in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade right before Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III were among those packaged in a deal to separate teams in the initial four-team deal.

The timing of the trade had coach Steve Kerr demanding the league to move the deadline to the All-Star break so that players don't have to learn about trades before games. For the Warriors, it was more abrupt than anyone, considering their trade players were going through their pre-game routine.

Dennis Schroder seemed more irked than anyone about the move. He had only arrived in the Bay Area three months ago from Brooklyn and was looking to stay with Golden State for the long term. According to Marc J. Spears, he had signed a leas in San Francisco. However, the Warriors had to use his expiring $13,025,250 salary to make the deal work.

On Thursday, Schroder not only showed his frustration with the team, he also called out their social media post farewell post for him. The Warriors didn't make separate posts for Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III, who were with the team for brief stints. Schroder was seemingly not a fan of that. Here's what he commented:

"wasn‘t even worth my own post huh ? thx too tho"

Schroder was traded to the Warriors amid a career season with the Nets. He averaged 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 45.2%, including 38.7% from 3 in 23 games in Brooklyn. However, his numbers drastically dropped as a Warrior. He managed only 10.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 4.0 apg, shooting 37.5% and 32.2% from 3.

Schroder wasn't a good fit with his skill set that didn't match the Warriors' style. He is more of a traditional pick-and-roll player while Golden State plays with pace and in a movement offense with Steph Curry as the hub.

Dennis Schroder takes his talents to Detroit Pistons after Golden State Warriors' mega trade

Dennis Schroder landed in Utah along with a 2032 second-round pick in this mega trade that saw Jimmy Butler go to Golden State. The Jazz were initially going to keep Schroder, but they again flipped his contract and shipped him to Detroit as part of this Butler trade.

It's a favorable situation for Schroder, who signed with a team that actually requires his services. The Pistons are without Jaden Ivey, who is out for the remainder of the season. Schroder fills that role as a secondary ball handler and playmaker next to Cade Cunningham or as the primary decision-maker with the second unit.

The team's playing style is similar to what Schroder is used to compared to his situation in Golden State.

