"Wasn't a great reflection of who I am": Kyrie Irving regrets flipping the bird at Celtics fans in 2022

Kyrie Irving had a candid admission ahead of the Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA Finals. The mercurial guard regretted that he shouldn't have flipped the fans at TD Garden during the 2022 playoffs when he was part of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Mavericks star admitted that it wasn't a "great" moment and not a good look for the player he was supposed to be. Per the New York Post, the 32-year-old recalled the exchange between him and Boston fans and the hate from them that has continued.

“When we played in the playoffs and everyone saw me flip off the birds, and kind of lose my s–t a little bit, that wasn’t a great reflection of who I am and how I like to compete on a high level.

"It wasn’t a great reflection on my end toward the next generation on what it means to control your emotions in that type of environment no matter what people are yelling at you. I’m built for these moments to be able to handle circumstances like that and I’ve been able to grow since then.”

Irving was seen responding and taunting Boston fans several times during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. He spent two seasons with the Celtics before he moved to play for the Nets in 2019.

Earlier, Boston fans erupted with chants of "F*** Kyrie" after the Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Expect more fireworks from the crowd when Kyrie Irving makes the court for Game 1.

Kyrie Irving "looking forward" to taking on Boston in the 2024 NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving heads to the TD Garden for Thursday's Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals aware of the raucous reception he will be getting. On his part, the eight-time NBA All-Star explained that he's looking forward to taking the floor.

“I see it as a healthy relationship with the fans. I almost think about ‘Gladiator’ just win the crowd over. It’s good to hear the TD Garden silent.

"When you’re playing well they still respect great basketball, so regardless of the attention that’s being paid to what it’s going to be like on my end, I have a group to lead that’s going to be looking to me for a voice of peace.

The Mavericks guard has been in good form in the postseason averaging 22.8 points a game. Now, it remains to be seen if Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic can get the team to win the title they last won in 2011.