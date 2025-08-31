"Wasn't the smartest decision to fight": Georgia HC reveals true reason behind $25,000,000 NBA center's DNP against Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo led Greece to a 93-54 rout of Georgia in Group C action of EuroBasket 2025. Notably, Georgia did not field their NBA center Goga Bitadze in this matchup.

After the game, reporter Harris Stavrou posted a quote from Georgia head coach Aleksandar Dzikic explaining Bitadze's DNP. Dzikic clarified that Bitadze was not injured; rather, he was given the opportunity to get some rest as Georgia prepares for its upcoming games against Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"It was my decision. We know our goal," Stavrou quoted Dzikic as saying. "Was it ugly? Yes it was. But it wasn't the smartest decision to fight today."

Harris Stavrou @harris_stavrou Goga Bitadze is not injured. Georgian head coach decided to give him some rest ahead of the games against Cyprus and Bosnia. "It was my decision. We know our goal. Was it ugly? Yes it was. But it wasn't the smartest decision to fight today" Aleksandar Dzikic just said.

Dzikic's quote will perhaps alleviate the worries of Georgian fans, who watched Bitadze pour in 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting in a 78-62 loss to Italy on Saturday. The 6-foot-11 center, who is currently signed to a three-year, $25 million contract with the Orlando Magic, was one of the lone bright spots in that blowout defeat that caused Georgia to fall to 1-1.

With Bitadze sitting out, Georgia struggled to score against Antetokounmpo and the Greeks, converting on just 29.3% of their field goal attempts. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar led Greece with 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Standing atop Group C with a 3-0 record, Greece has now clinched a spot in the knockout round of 16. Georgia, which has not won since its upset victory of Spain in its opening game, is in fifth place by virtue of its 1-2 record.

Out of the six teams in each of the EuroBasket groups, only four will advance to the next stage. Antetokounmpo and his squad are now drawing up plans for their potential opponent, while Bitadze and the Georgians will be fighting for dear life in the next few days.

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo set to start NBA season with Bucks after team brings back brother on $2,900,000 deal

Even as Antetokounmpo sets his sights on a first-place finish in EuroBasket, the question of whether he'll stay or part ways with Milwaukee may have been put to rest for now.

On Sunday, NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted that Antetokounmpo is "staying in Milwaukee to start the season" and the Bucks are bringing back his brother Thanasis on a one-year, $2.9 million deal.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Thanasis Antetokounmpo is signing a guaranteed one-year, $2.9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo played for Bucks from 2019-24. This also means after a summer of exploring options, Giannis is staying in Milwaukee to start the season.

Antetokounmpo's closeness with his brother Thanasis is well-documented, and in all likelihood, there is synergy between the two news items that Charania reported.

