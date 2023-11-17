"Wasn’t he supposed to be the next Black Mamba?" - NBA fans mock Jayson Tatum for embracing his Chinese nickname 'Cute Rabbit'

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is well known for being one of the best scorers in the league today. Usually, when it comes to stars in the league, fans or even the players themselves would think of nicknames that best suit specific NBA stars.

Recently, Tatum was given a Chinese nickname called "Cute Rabbit," which garnered enough reactions from fans on social media.

Tatum obviously didn't mind the nickname as he mentioned "I'll take it" in a postgame interview, which the CLNS Media uploaded on X (formerly Twitter). He said it following a stellar 29-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, contributing to a Celtics' 117-107 win.

However, several fans hilariously mocked the Celtics star by giving their versions of nicknames via X.

"Wasn't he supposed to be the Black Mamba, instead he cute rabbit lmao."

When it comes to the actual meaning of the nickname, an X user, "@IchDien6," explained that Tatum's Chinese name translates to "ta tu mu," which was spelled using pinyin. When pronounced in Chinese, "ta tu" refers to "Rex Rabbit."

Upon hearing the nickname, the four-time NBA all-star was fond of the nickname given to him.

"I'll take it," Tatum said. "I think I'm kinda handsome. Appreciate it."

Jayson Tatum's other nicknames

Before receiving the Chinese nickname "Cute Rabbit," Jayson Tatum already had two nicknames that were previously given to him.

#1. Taco Jay

The nickname "Taco Jay" refers to the Celtics star's favorite food, as per Cameron Tabatabaie from USA Today Sports' "Celtics Wire." Moreover, this also became an inspiration for the Air Jordan 36 Tatum shoes.

#2. Big Deuce

"Big Deuce" stems from him being a father to his son, Jayson Tatum Jr., otherwise known as "Deuce." Speaking to Angela Andaloro of PEOPLE, the Celtics forward mentioned his appreciation for the bond he shares with his son whenever he watches his games.

"The best part about being his dad in season is the games," Tatum said. "That's something we have really bonded over. He loves watching me play, coming to the game and being in the Garden, running around in the back and playing in the locker room."

"Just seeing him develop over the years, his personality grows, especially in the Garden, has been amazing to see because we have grown up there together," he added.