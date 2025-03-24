"Wasn't that a travel?" - NBA fans still unconvinced after Ben Simmons gives glimpses of vintage self

LA Clippers point guard Ben Simmons flashed his offensive skill set during Sunday's 103-101 home loss to the OKC Thunder. However, NBA fans were less than impressed by the former star's scoring methods and statistical output.

Ad

Four years removed from his third and final All-Star appearance with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons has settled into a bench role with LA. Through 10 contests, he has primarily served as a facilitator and defender, regularly playing under 20 minutes a night.

The one-time All-NBA selectee, who has battled injuries and mental health struggles in recent years, entered Sunday coming off three straight scoreless outings. Meanwhile, he failed to top two points in five consecutive games.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fortunately for Simmons, he ended his slump against the NBA's No. 1-ranked Thunder (59-12), tallying eight points on 4-for-5 shooting (80.0%) in 15 minutes. This tied his second-highest-scoring performance with his new squad.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Hoop Central shared one of Simmons' baskets, a Euro step and finish around OKC defensive-minded guard Alex Caruso, on X/Twitter.

"Ben Simmons (is) moving different," the outlet wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, many fans swiftly accused Simmons of getting away with traveling.

"Like the most obvious walk I've ever seen," @bxn128 said.

"It's not brag-worthy when you three-step travel," @NegativeXP24 wrote.

"Wasn't that a travel?" @Glenrock1980 said.

Meanwhile, others downplayed the 6-foot-10 guard, oft-maligned for his reluctance to shoot from outside, capitalizing on a matchup against a smaller defender.

"LOL, Ben Simmons is a joke. That was one-fourth of the points he scored tonight," @jerryfowler88 wrote.

Ad

"And y'all be in the comments saying we treat Bronny (James) like a Make-A-Wish kid??? LMAO," @ItsMyQ said.

"Make a jump shot, brother. Nobody cares," @Melly8101157314 wrote.

Ben Simmons goes viral for botched fast break against Thunder despite solid offensive showing

Besides fans giving Ben Simmons a hard time for his eight-point performance against OKC, he caught flak for botching a fast break opportunity.

Ad

With LA leading 31-22 late in the first quarter, Simmons pushed the ball up the floor. After losing control of the ball on a spin move near midcourt, he regained possession and drove on Alex Caruso.

Still, the three-time All-Star fumbled the ball again, this time behind his back, allowing Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to secure a steal.

The play went viral on social media, with numerous NBA parody outlets ridiculing Simmons.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thus, it appears Simmons can't catch a break despite seemingly finding his niche with a competitive Clippers team (40-31).

Also Read: Bronny James overshadows 'LeBron James replacement' Ben Simmons in key career stat

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback