“Wasting the last few years of Steph and Jimmy”: Warriors fans seethe at team’s refusal to trade Jonathan Kuminga amid fading offseason hopes

It seems that Jonathan Kuminga might not be leaving the Golden State Warriors after all. According to several reports, the Warriors refused to trade Kuminga and plan to keep him as a starter for next season. Kuminga has been a hot topic for Warriors fans as the young forward was previously set to depart from Golden State.The Warriors organization initially didn't offer him a contract extension before the 2024-25 season ended. Then came the offseason, and Golden State wanted to execute a sign-and-trade deal with Kuminga, which the forward ultimately declined. With that in mind, it seems the Warriors will now sign Kuminga and keep him around instead.Fans on social media express their frustrations with the current Jonathan Kuminga situation. Here's what some fans said on X.&quot;Wasting the last few years of Steph and Jimmy for Kuminga, this FO is a joke.&quot;&quot;Warriors f***ed up Poole situation so bad they trying too hard to not f**k up this situation that’s already f***ed up 😂😂😂&quot;Here are other fan reactions on X:&quot;Warriors ain’t gonna get any more value for Kum then right now lmfao 😂,&quot; one wrote.&quot;They holding bro hostage deadass, lock up the front office ong,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Draymond, you know what to do,&quot; one jokingly said.&quot;The warriors are so dysfunctional,&quot; another said.Did the Warriors sign Jonathan Kuminga?While the Golden State Warriors have expressed their intentions to keep Jonathan Kuminga for the upcoming season, both parties have yet to agree on a deal. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kuminga hasn't agreed to anything the Warriors offered him.Initially, the Warriors offered Kuminga the extension that the forward had been waiting for since the 2024-25 season. However, given how late the offer was, the young forward turned it down. Golden State then attempted to offer him a two-year contract worth $45 million, which Kuminga also declined.Charania reported that restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga turned down the Warriors' most recent offer. Other teams are offering him better contracts that amount to at least $90 million. Knowing how Kuminga could get more money elsewhere, he isn't in any rush to secure his place in Golden State.