"Wasting his potential" - NBA fans react to Jonas Valanciunas inking 3-year deal with Wizards

Veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas has reportedly struck a deal to join the Washington Wizards. The news left NBA fans in disbelief that he would choose Washington over his other rumored suitor, the LA Lakers.

On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported that Valanciunas was "often mentioned by NBA figures as a potential Lakers frontcourt addition this summer."

ESPN's Dave McMenamin added on Saturday that LA superstar forward LeBron James was "willing" to accept less money this offseason to sign him. James was expected to command a maximum three-year, $162 million contract. If the four-time MVP takes a pay cut, it would reportedly open up the Lakers' full $12.9 million midlevel exception.

However, on Sunday, Fischer reported that Washington emerged as "another suitor" to snatch Valanciunas from the New Orleans Pelicans.

A few hours later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lithuanian center finalized a three-year, $30 million deal to join the rebuilding Wizards.

Washington is coming off a disastrous 15-67 season, finishing one win ahead of the league-worst Detroit Pistons (14-68). Thus, NBA fans on X/Twitter were caught off guard by the 12-year veteran's decision to choose the Wizards over a competitive LA squad.

The Lakers are coming off a seventh-place (47-35) Western Conference finish and may still have an opportunity to contend next season.

"Ain’t no way he went to a horrible team for LESS money. Bro needs to fire his agent," @UnbiasedHoopsLA said.

"Wasting his potential to help a contender, LOL," @JovanRMFC said.

"Bro just gave up, or what?" @DivvyBet said.

"He shoulda been a Laker," @Sleeper_Hoops said.

However, others saw the signing as a savvy move by Washington, acquiring another future trade asset amid its rebuild.

"Tradable asset for the Wizards [is the] only thing I see out [of] this," @CelticsPost said.

"He's gonna be a Laker by the trade deadline. [The] Wizards just want to get a first-round pick for him later. Smart," @kingchudy said.

Jonas Valanciunas could mentor Wizards rookie Alex Sarr

While Jonas Valanciunas landing with Washington has confounded fans, he was likely brought in to mentor this year's No. 2 pick, Alex Sarr.

The 7-foot French big man is transitioning from a season with Australia's Perth Wildcats of the NBL and appears to be the Wizards' premier building block.

Valanciunas made a similar transition from Lithuania after the Toronto Raptors drafted him No. 5 in the 2011 NBA draft. So, he should be able to show Sarr the ropes for at least a season before possibly being dealt to a contender.

Over 82 games this past season, Valanciunas averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 blocks per game, shooting 55.9%.

