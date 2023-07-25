Watch: 2023 NBA Champion Nikola Jokic celebrates another trophy with his horses in Serbia

Nikola Jokic is living his best life, celebrating one trophy at a time. The newly crowned NBA champion and finals MVP recently celebrated his horses winning a race. Jokic is seen celebrating with a big trophy in his hands, dancing to Serbian music, which is a rare sight.

Here's the clip:

Jokic owns family horses in his hometown Sombor back in Serbia. These horses compete in races on a harness. That's pretty much what "The Joker's" offseason is all about. He rides these horses and also watches them compete in different competitions every year.

The two-time MVP also spoke about this after winning his first championship last month, saying he wants to go back home to his horses instead of attending the championship parade. His horses were scheduled to race three days after the parade.

Several clips of Nikola Jokic riding horses around Sombor have gone viral. Jokic even hilariously pulled up to collect his 2021-22 NBA MVP award back home while riding a horse.

There aren't many who seem this dedicated to doing things they love. Jokic seems to lead a simple life while carrying on his obsession with basketball and his horses. He proved that when the first thing on his mind after winning a chip was going back home to watch his horses race.

Nikola Jokic is the preseason favorite to win the NBA MVP award for a third time

Nikola Jokic's silverware count may extend next season. "The Joker" enters the year as the early favorite to win the NBA MVP award. It would be his third time winning the highest individual honor in the league.

Jokic nearly claimed three in a row last season before Kendrick Perkins' controversial opinion on Joel Embiid's MVP prospects potentially swayed the voting in the latter's favor. Jokic nearly posed a triple-double, but Embiid won the scoring title, so whether Perkins' comments impacted the MVP race is up for debate.

However, Jokic proved his mettle in the playoffs. He led Denver to a championship with the franchise surrounding him with the best team thus far in his stint there. The Nuggets wrapped three of their four series in five games or less, including a series sweep win over the LA Lakers.

The Suns were the only team who took them to six games. Nikola Jokic was decisive in every series. He went up against some of the best defensive bigs in the league, like Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton, Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo, but neither could limit the Serbian's impact.

It's not surprising that Nikola Jokic enters the 2023-24 season as the hot favorite to land his third MVP.

